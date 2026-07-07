Major Landslide Strikes Wayanad; Several Trapped At Tunnel Project Site, Massive Rescue On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A landslide hit Wayanad's Kalladi area, disrupting tunnel work.

Five injured, many feared trapped; large-scale rescue operations continue.

Homes affected, searches ongoing; incident recalls 2024 tragedy.

Kerala Wayanad Landslide: A large-scale rescue operation is in progress in Kerala's Wayanad district after a landslide hit the Kalladi area near Meppady on Tuesday, disrupting work at an under-construction tunnel project and leaving several people feared trapped beneath the debris. The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where construction was underway for the Anakkompoyil–Meppadi tunnel project. Emergency responders, including police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, rushed to the site as local residents joined efforts to rescue those affected.

Wayanad Landslide

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the landslide struck an area where workers associated with the tunnel project had been staying.

Before rescue teams reached the location, local residents managed to pull at least three people to safety from the debris. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said five people sustained injuries in the incident. As of now, authorities have not reported any deaths.

A landslide at the Kalladi tunnel work site in #Wayanad blocked the road and injured 5 people. They have been taken to the hospital. No deaths have been reported. Work at the site had already been stopped because of heavy rain. The area received 265 mm of rain in the last 24… pic.twitter.com/3LrpPhR0gM — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 7, 2026

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The landslide also damaged several vehicles used to transport workers involved in the tunnel construction project.

Search Continues Amid Fears More People Are Trapped

Authorities said the affected zone includes residential houses and homestays, raising concerns that additional people could still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescue personnel are carrying out extensive searches while carefully removing debris to locate anyone who may still be missing. Officials are also assessing the stability of the surrounding area to prevent further risks during the operation.

Wayanad District Collector and Minister T. Siddique are overseeing the rescue efforts and coordinating with emergency agencies at the site.

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Fresh Disaster Revives Memories Of 2024 Wayanad Tragedy

The landslide has interrupted work on the Anakkompoyil–Meppadi tunnel project, which was launched last year to improve connectivity between the districts of Malappuram and Wayanad.

The latest incident has also brought back memories of the devastating landslides that struck Meppady in July 2024. Triggered by intense rainfall, the disaster claimed the lives of more than 400 people and destroyed entire settlements, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai, making it one of the deadliest landslide disasters in Kerala's history.