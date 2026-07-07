Hamas Dissolves Gaza Governing Body As Technocratic Committee Prepares To Take Over

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hamas dissolved its Gaza governing body after nearly two decades.

Decision facilitates transfer to US-backed civilian governance committee.

Hamas, new committee confirmed readiness; Israeli objections remain.

Gaza's future governance remains uncertain, disarmament issue unresolved.

Hamas has announced the dissolution of the body that has governed the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades, marking a significant political shift as the group moves towards transferring civilian administration to a technocratic committee.

The announcement was made on Monday and comes months after Hamas repeatedly indicated its willingness to step away from day-to-day governance following the US-brokered ceasefire with Israel that took effect last October.

While the decision clears the way for a new administrative structure, the issue of Hamas's disarmament remains unresolved.

Government Emergency Committee Dissolved

In a statement released by Gaza's Government Media Office, Mohammed al-Farra, head of the Government Emergency Committee, announced his resignation and confirmed the body's dissolution.

The statement said the move was intended to demonstrate the seriousness of the agreed arrangements and to facilitate the administrative transition process.

The decision paves the way for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which is expected to oversee civilian governance under a US-backed plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

ALSO READ | Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Rise As Oil Tanker Hit By Projectile Amid Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire

Hamas Says It Is Ready To Transfer Responsibilities

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the group was prepared to hand over governmental responsibilities to the NCAG.

"Hamas has taken a new step in that it will no longer be in charge of the Gaza Strip, in order to remove any pretexts for the occupation, which continues its aggression," Qassem told AFP.

He added that Hamas hoped the committee would be able to enter Gaza soon and reiterated the group's commitment to ensuring a smooth administrative transition.

NCAG Says It Is Ready To Assume Role

Ali Shaath, head of the NCAG, welcomed Hamas's announcement and said the committee was prepared to take on its responsibilities once the necessary resources and operational capabilities were in place.

Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative overseeing the US-founded Board of Peace for Gaza, which is expected to supervise the NCAG's work, described Hamas's decision as an important step towards implementing the agreed roadmap.

He said the move bridged the gap between political commitments and practical implementation and noted that the committee would be able to assume its responsibilities once the remaining implementation arrangements were finalised.

ALSO READ | 'We Are Going To Win One Way Or Other': Trump Warns Iran Amid Khamenei Funeral

Transition Faces Continuing Challenges

Although the NCAG has been established, it has remained outside Gaza for several months, with reports suggesting Israeli objections have delayed its entry into the enclave.

Israel has repeatedly stated that it will not allow Hamas to continue governing Gaza. At the same time, it has also ruled out, for now, transferring control directly to the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank.

The future governance of Gaza therefore remains dependent on the completion of ongoing negotiations and the implementation of the agreed transition framework.