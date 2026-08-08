BRICS nations united by shared culture, peace and mutual respect: Shekhawat

Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI): BRICS nations are not limited to economic or political partnerships, but are united by a shared culture, peace, mutual respect and inclusive development, said Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday.

Shekhawat said this while addressing the BRICS Cultural Festival held at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal, during the third meeting of the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Group.

“BRICS nations are not limited to economic or political partnerships, but are united by a deep sense of shared culture, peace, mutual respect, and inclusive development,” he said.

Highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the state, Shekhawat said that Madhya Pradesh has been a confluence of civilisations, ideas, beliefs and artistic traditions for centuries.

Referring to the prehistoric rock paintings of Bhimbetka, the serenity of Sanchi, the magnificent temples of Khajuraho, and the traditions of the vibrant tribal communities, Shekhawat said that Madhya Pradesh beautifully reflects the continuity of India’s rich civilisational journey.

Highlighting the importance of the fundamental principles of Indian philosophy, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) and “Atithi Devo Bhava,” he said that for India, hospitality is not merely a social formality but a high civilisational value.

He said while the languages, histories and artistic expressions of BRICS countries differ, music and art are the universal language of the human soul, connecting diverse civilisations in a bond of friendship, peace and hope.

Welcoming all guests to Bhopal, the city of lakes and the heartland of India, he expressed confidence that this stay will further strengthen mutual understanding and cultural bonds within the BRICS family.

The BRICS Cultural Festival, through music, dance, and cultural performances, conveyed the message of world peace, cultural dialogue, and global harmony, an official release said.

Eminent artists from BRICS countries, including India, embodied the spirit of unity in cultural diversity through their performances.

The 32-minute special musical programme began with the invocation “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah”. This was followed by a beautiful synthesis of the rich traditions of Hindustani and Carnatic music through “Colours of Indian Music”.

The highlight of the festival was the “BRICS Peace Song”, in which artists from BRICS countries conveyed the message of peace, friendship, and global harmony.

The programme concluded with a group performance of “Peace to All, Harmony to All” and “Crescendo of Unity”.

The BRICS Peace Song showcased a fascinating confluence of musical traditions from participating countries, including Belarus, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

With each performance, the Indian choir sang “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” in the language of the respective country, giving powerful expression to the spirit of cultural dialogue and global unity.

The Madhya Pradesh Culture Department presented a grand 35-minute dance-drama performance titled “Amritsya Madhya Pradesh” at the festival.

It vividly depicted the cultural, spiritual, historical, and natural heritage of Madhya Pradesh. The presentation effectively showcased UNESCO World Heritage Sites, events related to Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Raja Bhoj, Bhopal, Mother Narmada (river), and the cultural and spiritual heritage of Simhastha 2028, it said.

Over 125 artists participated in the presentation. A captivating synergy of 12 dance forms, including Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, contemporary dance, martial arts, and Gond, Baiga, Gudumbaja, Matki, Badhai, and Baredi from Madhya Pradesh, was presented.

The presentation was directed by renowned choreographer Maitreyi Pahadi, with lighting by Anup ‘Bunty’ Joshi, the release said.

A special highlight of the event was a fashion presentation based on traditional textiles and prints from Madhya Pradesh.

The BRICS Cultural Festival 2026 gave powerful expression to world peace, cultural dialogue, international cooperation, and the Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and “Unity in Diversity” through music, dance, and art.

The festival effectively conveyed the message of global harmony, mutual respect, and shared cultural heritage, reinvigorating cultural diplomacy, it added. PTI MAS GSP GSP

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