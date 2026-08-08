India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSUV evades security checkpoint on J-K highway; police fire warning shots, one arrested

SUV evades security checkpoint on J-K highway; police fire warning shots, one arrested

Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI): An SUV evaded a security checkpoint on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district early Friday, prompting police personnel to fire three warning shots before the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 12:33 AM (IST)

Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI): An SUV evaded a security checkpoint on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district early Friday, prompting police personnel to fire three warning shots before the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled, officials said.

Following a massive search operation, one of them was arrested, they said.

The incident occurred around 4 am when a black Scorpio bearing registration number JK02AK-1743 was approaching the Chanderkote security checkpoint from Srinagar towards Jammu, officials said.

Police personnel signalled the vehicle to stop, but the driver accelerated towards the checkpoint instead of complying, posing a serious threat to the security personnel on duty, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Arun Gupta said the Chanderkote police station had received information about the approaching Scorpio shortly before the incident.

"When signalled to stop, the driver accelerated instead, ignoring the warning and speeding towards the checkpoint. The vehicle was moving at such a high speed that, had it hit any personnel present, it would have posed a definite threat to life," Gupta said.

Sensing the danger, Constable Rasal Chand, who was part of the police guard deployed at the checkpoint, fired three warning shots from his service rifle, the SSP said.

"Despite this, the driver and his associates managed to flee the scene with the vehicle," he added.

An FIR was immediately registered at Chanderkote police station, and a massive manhunt involving Ramban Police, the Special Operations Group, the CRPF and the Army was launched to trace the vehicle and apprehend those involved, Gupta said.

During the search operation, the Scorpio was found abandoned near Dalwas, the SSP said.

He said one of the accused, identified as Altaf Mohammad, a resident of Udhampur district, was apprehended during the operation, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.

The District Forensic Mobile Unit collected forensic evidence from the recovered vehicle. The investigation is in progress to ascertain the circumstances under which the vehicle breached the security checkpoint and the motive behind the incident, Gupta said.

Security forces have intensified searches in the area as the investigation continues, officials added. PTI AB AB RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Patna: One Killed in Patna Road Accident, Violent Protest Erupts, Vehicles Set Ablaze

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 08 August 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Defence ministry has initiated efforts to co-join sixth-gen fighter aircraft programme: Par panel
Defence ministry has initiated efforts to co-join sixth-gen fighter aircraft programme: Par panel
India
SUV evades security checkpoint on J-K highway; police fire warning shots, one arrested
SUV evades security checkpoint on J-K highway; police fire warning shots, one arrested
India
'Humare Ram' play mounted in Mohali; first of 41 free stagings
'Humare Ram' play mounted in Mohali; first of 41 free stagings
India
Forum for Human Rights in J-K presents annual report, says 'no peace process since 2019'
Forum for Human Rights in J-K presents annual report, says 'no peace process since 2019'
Advertisement

Videos

Patna: One Killed in Patna Road Accident, Violent Protest Erupts, Vehicles Set Ablaze
BREAKING: Patna Highway Erupts in Violence After Fatal Bus Accident, Vehicles Set Ablaze by Crowd
BREAKING: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Monday Amid Opposition Uproar, Lok Sabha Proceedings Continue
Rajya Sabha: Kiren Rijiju Defends Home Minister Amid Opposition Protest in Rajya Sabha
Student Protest: Student Protester Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates at Ranchi Agitation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget