Row Over Vande Mataram: Arshad Madani Says Muslims Cannot Accept 'Associating Anyone With Allah'

Row Over Vande Mataram: Arshad Madani Says Muslims Cannot Accept ‘Associating Anyone With Allah’

The move has triggered a fresh political debate, with Muslim leaders objecting to the decision and terming it an attack on religious freedom.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
The Centre on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines making the playing of Vande Mataram compulsory at government programmes, schools and other important events. As per the directives, everyone present will be required to stand and pay respect, similar to the protocol followed for the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

The move has triggered a fresh political debate, with Muslim leaders objecting to the decision and terming it an attack on religious freedom.

Madani Calls Move ‘Biased’ And ‘Forcibly Imposed’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani, in a post on X on Thursday, said that making Vande Mataram the national song and mandating its entire line in all government programmes, schools, colleges and events is not only a biased and forcibly imposed decision, but also “a blatant attack on the religious freedom guaranteed in the Constitution and a condemnable attempt to snatch the rights of minorities.”

Cites Article 25 And Supreme Court Judgments

Explaining his objections, Madani said that Muslims do not prevent anyone from reciting Vande Mataram or playing its tune. However, he argued that certain lines in the song are rooted in polytheistic belief and portray the motherland as God, which conflicts with the monotheistic tenets of Islam.

He stated that compelling a Muslim, who worships only one Allah, to recite the song amounts to a “blatant violation of Article 25 of the Constitution and the decisions of the Supreme Court.”

‘Muslims Worship Only Allah’

Taking aim at the government, Madani said making the song mandatory and attempting to impose it on citizens is not an act of patriotism, but “electoral politics, a communal agenda, and a deliberate ploy to divert public attention from core issues.”

He asserted that love for the motherland is reflected through character and sacrifice, and cited what he described as the “unprecedented struggle of Muslims and Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind” as an example.

“Remember! Muslims worship only one Allah. We can tolerate everything, but we can never accept associating anyone with Allah. Therefore, making Vande Mataram compulsory is a blatant attack on the spirit of the Constitution, religious freedom, and democratic values,” he said.

Madani added that such decisions undermine peace, unity and democratic values, and violate the Constitution.

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new guidelines regarding Vande Mataram?

Fresh guidelines have been issued making the playing of Vande Mataram compulsory at government programs and schools. Everyone present must stand and pay respect, similar to the protocol for the national anthem.

Why are some Muslim leaders objecting to the Vande Mataram mandate?

Some Muslim leaders object because certain lines in Vande Mataram conflict with Islamic tenets of worshipping only one Allah. They view the mandate as an attack on religious freedom and a violation of the Constitution.

What specific constitutional articles or judgments are cited in the objection?

Arshad Madani cited Article 25 of the Constitution and Supreme Court judgments. He argued that compelling Muslims to recite the song violates these provisions.

How do critics describe the government's motivation for this mandate?

Critics describe the motivation not as patriotism, but as 'electoral politics, a communal agenda, and a deliberate ploy to divert public attention from core issues.'

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Allah Muslims Arshad Madani Vande Mataram Row
Embed widget