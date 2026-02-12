No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentNo Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: The Delhi High Court directed Rajpal to surrender in the cheque bounce case, noting that he had repeatedly failed to honour his commitments to repay the complainant.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 04:09 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav will remain in Tihar Jail as the Delhi High Court is set to hear the matter next on February 16. This comes after the actor’s counsel informed the bench that his client was unreachable. The court was hearing the actor’s bail plea in connection with a cheque bounce case and a Rs 9 crore debt.

“I tried contacting him but wasn't able to. I have filed a bail application. Response from the other side may be sought. The case may be adjourned to Monday. I will come up with something by then,” the counsel requested as per a report by TOI.

Following this, the matter was adjourned to Monday, with the court directing the complainant to file a reply to the bail application.

“When I was going through the file, there were so many things we didn’t even know. They have challenged the first order before the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court did not grant them any relief. Anyway, we will take it up on Monday,” the court observed.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while hearing the bail plea, told Rajpal Yadav that he is behind bars because he “didn’t honour his own commitment”. 

“You did not go to jail because the Court passed an order. You have gone to jail because you have failed to comply with your own commitments to the Court. You were not giving the money because the Court asked you to, you were giving the money because you entered into a settlement,” the court further added. 

The court noted that on one occasion, the actor’s counsel assured the bench that the outstanding amount would be paid directly to the complainant. However, on another hearing, the counsel stated that the money would instead be deposited with the court, NDTV reported.

That’s when the court told him to make up his mind and adjourned the matter till 2:30 pm. When the court heard the matter in the afternoon, it as reported above, scheduled the next date for the matter on Monday.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Breaking News ABP Live
