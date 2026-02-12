Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsKanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest

The arrest comes amid growing questions and increased scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding the high-end car crash.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 04:10 PM (IST)

In the Kanpur Lamborghini accident case, accused Shivam Mishra has been granted bail. The court ordered his release on a Rs 20,000 bond and a Rs 20,000 personal undertaking.

The court also rejected the police’s request for his remand. Mishra’s lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, said the court refused to grant remand and directed that his client be released on the specified bond amounts.

Tripathi further alleged that the police were acting under government pressure and claimed that Mish

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live Shivam Mishra Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Live Updates


