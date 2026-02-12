Explorer
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
The arrest comes amid growing questions and increased scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding the high-end car crash.
In the Kanpur Lamborghini accident case, accused Shivam Mishra has been granted bail. The court ordered his release on a Rs 20,000 bond and a Rs 20,000 personal undertaking.
The court also rejected the police’s request for his remand. Mishra’s lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, said the court refused to grant remand and directed that his client be released on the specified bond amounts.
Tripathi further alleged that the police were acting under government pressure and claimed that Mish
