Raghav Chadha Raises Tax Relief, Disability Pension & Bank Charges Issues In Parliament

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AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Monday raised what he described as everyday financial concerns faced by ordinary Indians during a speech in Parliament, suggesting changes in income tax rules, disability pension benefits and banking regulations. Speaking in the House, Chadha said his remarks were aimed at proposing practical reforms rather than opposing the government, and called for policy changes that would make the system fairer for middle-class families, soldiers injured in service and small bank account holders facing penalty charges.

Tax Filing, Bank Charges Raised

Chadha said married couples with unequal incomes often face a higher tax burden under the current system and suggested allowing optional joint filing of income tax returns.

According to him, such a provision would help families where one spouse earns significantly more than the other and would bring relief to middle-class households.

Today in Parliament, I delivered a speech titled ’I Do Not Oppose, I Rise to Propose.’



In Parliament today I spoke about three everyday anxieties of ordinary Indians and proposed practical reforms.



(1) Allow optional Joint Filing of Income Tax Returns so married couples with… pic.twitter.com/lt4UOAQe8S — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 16, 2026

He also raised the issue of penalty charges imposed by banks for not maintaining the minimum account balance, saying such rules disproportionately affect low-income customers.

Chadha said these charges should be removed to make banking services more accessible and less punitive for ordinary account holders.

Disability Pension Exemption Demand

The AAP MP also called for restoring full income tax exemption on disability pensions for soldiers injured during service, arguing that the benefit should not be limited only to those invalided out of duty.

He said wounded personnel who continue to serve should receive the same tax relief as those discharged on medical grounds.

Chadha told the House that the proposals were intended to address common anxieties faced by citizens and urged the government to consider reforms that make policies more humane.

Chadha said the proposals were intended to address practical difficulties faced by citizens in their daily lives and urged the government to consider reforms that would make financial rules more balanced and inclusive.