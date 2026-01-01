Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFirst Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date

Passenger comfort has been prioritised in the design of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. The berths are designed for comfort with improved cushioning.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has today completed its testing, trials and safety certification, clearing the final hurdle ahead of commercial operations. Designed for long-distance overnight travel, the semi-high-speed sleeper service represents a major upgrade in passenger comfort and rail technology. Scheduled to operate between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), the train is expected to significantly improve connectivity across West Bengal and Assam. According to the Railway Minister, the launch of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper service is now expected within the next 15 to 20 days, signalling an imminent rollout.

Route, Capacity & Coverage

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will run on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor, covering several key districts along the route. In West Bengal, the service will benefit Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Maldah, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar, while in Assam it will serve Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts.

The train consists of 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches and one first AC coach. With a total passenger capacity of 823, it is designed to meet strong demand on one of eastern India’s busiest long-distance rail routes. The sleeper variant has a design speed of up to 180 kmph, bringing semi-high-speed capability to overnight journeys.

Comfort, Safety & New-Age Design

Passenger comfort has been prioritised in the design of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. The berths are designed for comfort with improved cushioning, while upgraded suspension systems and noise-reduction technology aim to deliver a smoother ride. Automatic doors with vestibules ensure safer and more seamless movement between coaches.

On the safety front, the train is equipped with the Kavach train protection system and a passenger emergency talk-back facility for direct communication with onboard staff. The driver’s cab features advanced controls and upgraded safety systems to improve operational reliability.

Additional amenities include modern toilets, disinfectant-based sanitation technology, a passenger information system, and dedicated arrangements for passengers with disabilities. With testing, trials and safety certification now completed, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to usher in a new era of faster, safer and more comfortable overnight rail travel in India.

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Vande Bharat Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
World
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Cricket
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
When A Language Loses Its House: The Maithili Akademi’s Unsettling Silence
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget