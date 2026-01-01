First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has today completed its testing, trials and safety certification, clearing the final hurdle ahead of commercial operations. Designed for long-distance overnight travel, the semi-high-speed sleeper service represents a major upgrade in passenger comfort and rail technology. Scheduled to operate between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), the train is expected to significantly improve connectivity across West Bengal and Assam. According to the Railway Minister, the launch of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper service is now expected within the next 15 to 20 days, signalling an imminent rollout.

Route, Capacity & Coverage

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will run on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor, covering several key districts along the route. In West Bengal, the service will benefit Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Maldah, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar, while in Assam it will serve Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts.

The train consists of 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches and one first AC coach. With a total passenger capacity of 823, it is designed to meet strong demand on one of eastern India’s busiest long-distance rail routes. The sleeper variant has a design speed of up to 180 kmph, bringing semi-high-speed capability to overnight journeys.

Comfort, Safety & New-Age Design

Passenger comfort has been prioritised in the design of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. The berths are designed for comfort with improved cushioning, while upgraded suspension systems and noise-reduction technology aim to deliver a smoother ride. Automatic doors with vestibules ensure safer and more seamless movement between coaches.

On the safety front, the train is equipped with the Kavach train protection system and a passenger emergency talk-back facility for direct communication with onboard staff. The driver’s cab features advanced controls and upgraded safety systems to improve operational reliability.

Additional amenities include modern toilets, disinfectant-based sanitation technology, a passenger information system, and dedicated arrangements for passengers with disabilities. With testing, trials and safety certification now completed, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to usher in a new era of faster, safer and more comfortable overnight rail travel in India.