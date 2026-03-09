Raghav Chadha Raises Issue Of Expensive Airport Food, Seeks Expansion Of Udaan Yatri Cafes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Affordable food at airports became a talking point in Parliament after Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha raised concerns about the limited reach of the government’s Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative. The scheme, introduced to offer reasonably priced food and beverages to air travellers, has been welcomed by many passengers who have long complained about high prices at airport outlets. However, Chadha argued that the initiative currently benefits only a small number of travellers due to its limited rollout and location within airport premises.

Limited Reach

During his intervention in Parliament, Chadha acknowledged the government’s effort to address the issue of expensive food at airports through the launch of Udaan Yatri Cafes. The initiative aims to provide passengers with affordable snacks and beverages such as tea and basic refreshments.

Today, I made another intervention in Parliament about Udaan Yatri Cafes at airports.



Air travellers have long complained about the high cost of food at airports. I had raised this issue in Parliament earlier and appreciate the Government’s initiative to start Udaan Yatri Cafes… pic.twitter.com/9csMUpQPew — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 9, 2026

However, he pointed out that the scheme has been implemented at only around 10 to 12 airports so far, despite India having more than 150 operational airports. According to Chadha, this limited presence means that most air travellers across the country are unable to access the facility.

He suggested that the government should expand the programme to airports nationwide so that affordable food options are available to passengers regardless of where they are travelling from. A wider rollout, he argued, would ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach a much larger section of travellers.

Placement Issue

Chadha also raised concerns about the current placement of Udaan Yatri Cafes within airports. At present, many of these outlets are located in the pre-check-in areas, before passengers pass through security checks.

He noted that passengers typically spend the longest waiting time after completing check-in and security procedures, in the departure area where they wait for boarding announcements. As a result, the cafes may not be easily accessible to travellers when they are most likely to purchase refreshments.

Chadha suggested that the cafes should ideally be located inside the departure areas, after security checks, to maximise their utility for passengers.

Highlighting the broader issue, the MP said reasonably priced food at airports should be considered a basic passenger convenience rather than a luxury. Expanding the availability and improving the placement of Udaan Yatri Cafes, he argued, could help address long-standing concerns raised by air travellers about high food prices at airports.