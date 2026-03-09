Jaishankar Briefs Rajya Sabha On West Asia War, Says PM Modi Closely Monitoring Situation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the Rajya Sabha on Monday regarding the conflict situation in West Asia, following a series of US-Israeli strikes on Iran that have triggered a wider regional conflict.

Addressing the Upper House of Parliament amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Jaishankar stated that "the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses."

The briefing comes in the wake of the war, which erupted on February 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, resulting in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several core members of the ruling group. The situation has since escalated, with fresh attacks reported over the weekend on oil depots and water desalination plants. Jaishankar noted that the government had pre-emptively voiced its apprehensions regarding the regional volatility.

"Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he said.

Highlighting the gravity of the conflict, the minister confirmed that India had officially expressed concern over the war on February 28, 2026. He reiterated the call for "dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions in the regions," while drawing attention to the mounting casualties and the collapse of the Iranian leadership.

Jaishankar informed the House that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been actively engaged with the crisis. He stated the committee was concerned about the "regional conflict and the difficulties faced by Indians in the region and Indian travellers."

In response to the growing threat, Jaishankar confirmed that "all Ministers were directed to take appropriate measures to tackle this issue." He further observed that the geopolitical environment has significantly deteriorated, noting that "the situation has further worsened in the region and has spread to other nations."

Despite the internal disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, the External Affairs Minister maintained that the Indian government remains committed to a peaceful resolution, insisting that "dialogue and diplomacy are the ways forward for all sides to de-escalate."

Opposition members continued to raise slogans demanding a full-fledged debate under Rule 176 on energy security and diaspora safety.

