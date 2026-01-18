India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit

Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, will pay an official visit to India on 19 January 2026. This marks Sheikh Mohamed’s third official visit to India since assuming office as UAE President and his fifth visit to the country over the past decade. The visit follows recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025.
India–UAE Strategic Ties Deepen
India and the UAE share strong political, cultural, and economic ties. Both nations are top trading and investment partners, strengthened by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and a Bilateral Investment Treaty. The countries also maintain a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements. During the visit, the two leaders are expected to explore new avenues under the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, reinforcing their longstanding bilateral relations.
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results