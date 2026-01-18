Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit

India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit India on January 19, strengthening ties and exploring strategic partnership opportunities.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, will pay an official visit to India on 19 January 2026. This marks Sheikh Mohamed’s third official visit to India since assuming office as UAE President and his fifth visit to the country over the past decade. The visit follows recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025.

India–UAE Strategic Ties Deepen

India and the UAE share strong political, cultural, and economic ties. Both nations are top trading and investment partners, strengthened by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and a Bilateral Investment Treaty. The countries also maintain a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements. During the visit, the two leaders are expected to explore new avenues under the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, reinforcing their longstanding bilateral relations.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the UAE President visit India?

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India on January 19, 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Is this Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's first visit to India?

No, this will be his third official visit to India since becoming UAE President and his fifth visit to the country in the last decade.

What is the nature of the relationship between India and the UAE?

India and the UAE share strong political, cultural, and economic ties, with both being top trading and investment partners.

What agreements strengthen the economic ties between India and the UAE?

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and a Bilateral Investment Treaty underpin their strong economic partnership.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
UAE President INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
UP UK
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
Cities
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget