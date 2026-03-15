Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna On Kanshi Ram

In a strategic political move ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has officially written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the Bharat Ratna - India’s highest civilian honor - for the late Dalit icon and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder, Kanshi Ram.

The letter, sent on Sunday, underscores a big shift in the Congress party's outreach toward the Dalit community, particularly in the Hindi heartland.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: “I demand that the Government of India honour the great warrior of social justice and the guiding light of Bahujan consciousness, the esteemed Shri Kanshi Ram ji, with the Bharat Ratna. This highest national honour will be a tribute to Shri Kanshi Ram ji and the entire movement that showed millions of Bahujans the path to rights, participation, and self-respect.”

A Legacy of Social Justice

In his appeal, Rahul described Kanshi Ram as a "visionary" who dedicated his life to the struggle for the dignity and constitutional rights of the Bahujans.

The letter emphasizes that honoring the late leader would be a tribute to the millions who found a political voice through his grassroots activism and the formation of DS-4 and BAMCEF.

Strategic Timing: UP Elections

Political analysts view this demand as a direct attempt by the Congress to woo the Dalit vote bank, which has traditionally been the stronghold of Mayawati’s BSP.

The pressure is now on the Center; by placing the ball in the BJP-led government's court, Congress aims to position itself as the primary advocate for Dalit icons.

Message to BSP: While BSP has long demanded this honor for its founder, Rahul Gandhi’s proactive stance is seen as an effort to bridge the gap between the Congress and Dalit voters who may be looking for a new political alternative.

Mayawati’s Response

BSP has yet to issue an official statement on Gandhi’s specific letter, but Mayawati has historically accused both Congress and the BJP of "tokenism." However, the demand for Kanshi Ram’s Bharat Ratna remains a deeply emotional and significant issue for the Bahujan movement, making it difficult for any party to oppose the sentiment.