PM Modi To Kick Off NDA’s Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign From Madurantakam On Jan 23

HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Kick Off NDA’s Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign From Madurantakam On Jan 23

Prime Minister Modi will launch the NDA's Tamil Nadu election campaign in Madurantakam on January 23, aiming to unseat the DMK government.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 03:41 PM (IST)

Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the NDA campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurantakam on January 23, BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagenthran announced on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagenthran said the Prime Minister would address a massive public gathering in the afternoon to signal the start of the NDA’s electoral battle against the incumbent DMK government.

"On January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the NDA campaign in Madurantakam. He will participate in the meeting to send home the anti-people DMK government currently ruling Tamil Nadu," Nagendran said.

Responding to persistent queries regarding the final list of alliance partners —specifically the inclusion of T T V Dhinakaran’s AMMK, O Panneerselvam (OPS), and the DMDK — Nagenthran maintained a strategic silence on names but promised a show of strength.

"You can see that on the stage on January 23," he said when asked if Dhinakaran would join.

He further confirmed that "all leaders will find a place on the stage" during the PM's visit.

Addressing the war of words between the DMK and AIADMK regarding "copied" election promises, Nagenthran defended the autonomy of the manifestos.

The DMK has recently alleged that the AIADMK’s promise of increased monthly financial aid for women was a 'photocopy' of their own scheme.

"That cannot be said (as a copy). EPS had already promised Rs 1,500 in the last election. Now they have increased it by Rs 500 and announced Rs 2,000. We cannot call it a copy just because they mentioned it in their manifesto," Nagenthran said, adding that "a massive change is going to happen in the minds of the people." Nagenthran also moved to dispel reports that the Union Ministry of Defence had rejected the proposed Hosur International Airport project.

"Permission has not been denied anywhere. They have only asked for certain clarifications. It would not be right to immediately label it a rejection," he clarified.

The January 23 rally is expected to be a pivotal moment for the NDA in Tamil Nadu as it seeks to position itself as the primary alternative to the Dravidian majors in the 2026 Assembly polls. PTI JR JR ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
