TDP MP, Ex-BRS MLA Among 6 Test Positive For Drugs After Hyderabad Farmhouse Raid

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A major political controversy has erupted after a drug bust at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where six people, including Putta Mahesh Kumar, the Lok Sabha MP from Eluru representing the Telugu Desam Party, and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, allegedly tested positive for drugs following medical examinations, officials said on Sunday.

The raid was carried out in the Moinabad area of Rangareddy district by the Telangana Police’s anti-narcotics unit, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), after authorities received information about a private gathering being held at a farmhouse without permission.

Superintendent of Police R Giridhar said officers entered the premises after receiving specific inputs and encountered a person carrying a firearm.

“When we entered the farmhouse, our officers heard sounds and rushed to the spot. One individual holding a pistol was immediately apprehended. Another person also had some empty rounds. Officers took all of them, 11 people, into custody immediately. They conducted a drug test on them and 5 of them tested positive. We conducted all the procedural activities. They were taken to hospital for blood sample test. One person, in addition to the 5 people, tested positive. So, a total of 6 people were found positive. We handed them over to local police, they will take further steps,” he said.

Giridhar further said that while conducting test and gathering information, the police came to know that the people who tested positive include an ex-MLA and another is Putta Mahesh, a sitting TDP MP.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Six people, including TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, tested positive for drugs in a raid by Police.



EAGLE Force SP R. Giridhar says, "...We conducted a raid on a specific farmhouse where we found that one person was using a weapon. When we entered the… https://t.co/FTeXqXrcAd pic.twitter.com/IimRfW3dIl — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

Gunshot Fired During Operation

According to Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam, police conducted the raid at around 9:30 pm on Saturday. As officers arrived, Delhi-based real estate businessman Namit Sharma allegedly fired a round from a gun.

Police said the firearm belonged to Ritesh Reddy, the younger brother of Rohit Reddy, and had a valid licence, though Sharma reportedly discharged it during the incident.

Authorities also recovered about two grams of suspected narcotic white powder from the farmhouse.

Several Detained, Drug Tests Conducted

Officials said 10 people, including nine men and one woman, were present at the party. Those detained included public representatives, real estate businessmen and other businesspersons.

Initially, urine samples were collected, and five people tested positive for narcotic substances. However, Putta Mahesh Kumar’s urine test was reportedly negative at that stage.

Authorities later conducted blood sample examinations, which are considered more reliable for detecting certain drugs. The results indicated that one additional person, including the MP, tested positive, taking the total number of people who tested positive for drugs to six.

Public Representatives Among Those Named

Police said those who initially tested positive included Rohit Reddy, Namit Mishra, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi and Arjun Reddy. After the blood sample test results, the MP was also found to have tested positive.

Officials said all those involved have been handed over to local police for further investigation and legal action. Authorities added that the complete medical reports are awaited and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from ANI)