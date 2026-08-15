India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia4 Dead, 5 Army Personnel Missing After Landslide, Flash Flood Hits Arunachal's Dibang Valley

4 Dead, 5 Army Personnel Missing After Landslide, Flash Flood Hits Arunachal's Dibang Valley

Two shelters of the 5th Grenadier at the Pasu Pani Army Camp were washed away by a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday evening.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 02:56 PM (IST)

Itanagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Five Army personnel went missing after a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall washed away two shelters in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district, while four people died in a major landslide on a road construction site in Upper Subansiri district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre here, both incidents occurred on Friday evening.

The landslide occurred at the Keojaring-Byaching road cutting site in Upper Subansiri district.

While several people were buried under the debris, four people -- Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali -- were reported dead in the incident.

The body of Babul Ali has been recovered, said the district disaster management officer of Upper Subansiri.

Personnel from Nacho Police Station have been deployed for the search and recovery operation. Fire and Emergency Services personnel are also being mobilised from Daporijo, while a team of the State Disaster Response Force will assist in the operation.

In Dibang Valley district, two shelters of the 5th Grenadier at the Pasu Pani Army Camp were washed away by a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday evening.

Officials said that the flash flood swept away seven Army personnel and two of them were rescued, while five remain missing.

The missing personnel have been identified as Havaldar Upendar and Army personnel Kundan, Vinod, Aditya and Samunda.

Two search and rescue teams from the 5th Grenadier have already been deployed.

Teams comprising personnel of the 58th Battalion of the ITBP, 62 RCC of the General Reserve Engineer Force, local volunteers and the Arunachal Pradesh Police have been rushed to the site for the search operation. An SDRF team from Pasighat is also proceeding to Anini to assist in the rescue operation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Flash Floods
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
4 Dead, 5 Army Personnel Missing After Landslide, Flash Flood Hits Arunachal's Dibang Valley
4 Dead, 5 Army Personnel Missing After Landslide, Flash Flood In Arunachal's Dibang Valley
India
'If J&K's Special Status Hadn't Been Scrapped...': Omar Abdullah Reiterates Statehood Push, Flags PoK Unrest
'If J&K's Special Status Hadn't Been Scrapped...': Omar Abdullah Reiterates Statehood Push, Flags PoK Unrest
India
Vijay's First I-Day Speech As Tamil Nadu CM: 'Real Freedom' Means Breaking Caste, Religious Barriers
Vijay's First I-Day Speech As Tamil Nadu CM: 'Real Freedom' Means Breaking Caste, Religious Barriers
India
Bengal Man With Suspected Terror Links Held In Bengaluru, Planned To Join Afghanistan-Based Group
Bengal Man With Suspected Terror Links Held In Bengaluru, Planned To Join Afghanistan-Based Group
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Vande Mataram Controversy: Vande Mataram Row Erupts at Congress Headquarters During Independence Day Ceremony
Youth Power: PM Modi Puts Gen Z and Gen Alpha at the Centre of Viksit Bharat Vision
Vande Mataram Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Alleged Objection at Congress HQ Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Vande Mataram Row: Congress Headquarters Sees Controversy Over Singing of All Six Stanzas of Vande Mataram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget