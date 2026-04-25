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HomeNewsIndiaTelangana HC orders setting up of CB-CID SIT to probe HCA 'irregularities'

Telangana HC orders setting up of CB-CID SIT to probe HCA 'irregularities'

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID to probe alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:21 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID to probe alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Disposing of a petition filed by Safilguda Cricket Club president C Sanjeev Reddy, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka directed the Director General of Police to set up the SIT, which will be headed by an officer of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police.

The court further directed the SIT to register an appropriate case and undertake an investigation into the allegations relating to the administrative, managerial and financial affairs of the HCA.

The court said the HCA should function under the supervision of retired HC judge P Naveen Rao, who is currently part of the single-member committee supervising the functioning of the cricket association, more particularly in cricketing affairs due to "the kind of the mess" it is in and the excessive involvement of vested interests.

The court said the SIT shall be at liberty to examine the material already on record, including the reports submitted by retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Court in the past, and to collect further evidence as may emerge during the investigation.

The petitioner filed the writ petition alleging "continuing, recurring and systemic failures in the administration, financial management and governance" of the HCA. PTI VVK SJR DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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