UP Govt To Train District Coordinators Across 75 Districts Under NIPUN Bharat Mission

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP government trains district coordinators on NIPUN Bharat Mission.

Two-day program targets foundational learning and quality education.

Coordinators gain skills in monitoring, planning, and teacher support.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to intensify the implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission and quality education initiatives through a state-level special training programme for district coordinators.

The two-day training programme for District Coordinators of the NIPUN Bharat Mission and District Coordinators (Training) will be held in Lucknow on June 1 and 2.

District Coordinators To Participate

The training will be conducted at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow, with participation from district coordinators representing all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Instructions have been issued to all District Basic Education Officers to ensure mandatory participation of the concerned officials.

The initiative aims to strengthen the implementation, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms linked to the NIPUN Bharat Mission and quality education enhancement activities at the grassroots level.

Focus On Learning And Academic Monitoring

The state government said the programme is intended to improve learning outcomes and make the school education system more result-oriented.

Under the training, district coordinators will be equipped with skills related to academic and administrative monitoring, data-based planning and decision-making, review mechanisms, teacher support systems and processes required for improving Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs).

The programme will also focus on the goals of the NIPUN Bharat Mission, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), quality assessment, teacher capacity building, activity-based learning and other aspects linked to quality education in schools.

Training To Be Conducted In Two Batches

The training sessions will be organised in two separate batches.

The first batch, scheduled for June 1, will include participants from the Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Chitrakoot divisions.

The second batch, to be held on June 2, will include district coordinators from the Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi divisions.

Push For Grassroots Education Reforms

The government said the NIPUN Bharat Mission is aimed at strengthening foundational learning among children and is part of broader reforms introduced in council schools over the past decade.

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It highlighted initiatives such as Operation Kayakalp, smart classes, digital monitoring systems, e-content and technology-driven educational reforms introduced under the Yogi Adityanath government.

The latest training initiative is expected to strengthen district-level planning, academic support and monitoring systems to improve quality learning outcomes in schools across the state.

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