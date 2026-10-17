SP's PDA stands for 'Parivaar Development Authority' and 'Paraya Dhan Apna': Adityanath

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 16 (PTI): Samajwadi Party's PDA stands for 'Parivaar Development Authority' and 'Paraya Dhan Apna', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, asserting that the BJP's performance in the upcoming state MLC polls will be better than in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Addressing a meeting of teachers and graduates ahead of the MLC polls, voting for which is scheduled to be held on October 23, Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party oversaw riots, loot and a development crisis while in power.

"Elections are being held for 11 MLC seats in the state, and the results are expected to be even better than that of the Rajya Sabha polls. In the (Rajya Sabha) election held for 10 seats, the BJP won 8 seats, while 2 seats went to the SP," he said.

"The SP could have contested 2-3 Rajya Sabha seats, but for them, 'PDA' actually stands for 'Parivaar Development Authority' (Family Development Authority). They gave the first ticket to their 'chacha-jaan' (indirectly referring to Ram Gopal Yadav).

"And for the second ticket, they essentially mortgaged the ticket to a wealthy tycoon from Mumbai. This is their true reality," the chief minister said, adding that the BJP has been calling the SP's 'PDA' slogan "Paraya Dhan Apna (your money is mine)".

Elections to five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27.

The elections have been announced as the terms of the members elected from these constituencies are due to end on December 6.

The outgoing MLCs include six BJP members, three SP members and two Independent members.

A graduates' constituency is one in which only graduates from any recognised Indian university, or those with an equivalent qualification, are qualified to be enrolled in the voter rolls.

Similarly, in a teachers' constituency, only a full-time teacher at a secondary school or higher for at least three years out of the previous six years is eligible to vote.

Targeting the SP, Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party does not have any remote connection with development or education.

"The SP does not bother about the future of the youth. The Samajwadi Party has formed the government in the state on four occasions, and they created an identity crisis for the state, a security crisis and a development crisis.

"There were problems for the employment of the youth and also for the teachers," he said.

He went on to say that at the time of the SP, riots, curfew, unrest, anarchy, loot, dishonesty, bad roads and poor electricity supply had become the "identity of the state".

"Due to fear, no investor would come here," Adityanath said.

"The standards used to vary. If Azam Khan were to establish a university, a different set of standards would apply; yet, if one sought to establish a global university, it would be denied recognition. When the BJP's 'double-engine' government came to power, it standardised these criteria, ensuring uniformity and parity," Adityanath said.

"I was travelling through Ghaziabad. Large-scale Ramlilas are being held in many places. Had the Samajwadi Party been in power, riots would have already broken out. There would have been curfews and unrest. During the month of Shravan, the Kanwar Yatra draws the attention of the entire nation. Between Ghaziabad and Haridwar, 4.5 crore kanwariyas make their journey. There are no problems, no crises; instead, there is a festive atmosphere everywhere."

"This very faith is what defines India. Every individual can express their faith without any discrimination. During the Samajwadi Party's tenure, such a Kanwar Yatra would not have been possible. These Ramlilas would not have been possible.

"Back then, one could not even set up pandals for Durga Puja during Navratri. No such events could take place. Under their rule, there was no space for any of this. Today, you can see that the 'double-engine' government has created a remarkable synergy ('samanvay') between heritage and development.

Referring to the Shakambhari Shaktipeeth in Saharanpur, he said that a grand corridor is being constructed for it.

"After the construction of an elevated route, you will be able to visit and seek the blessings of Maa Shakambhari in any season," he said.

Earlier, Adityanath's Agra visit was cancelled ostensibly due to bad weather. PTI NAV SKY

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