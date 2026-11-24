Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior JeM commander publicly admitted active terror infrastructure.

He confirmed active JeM camps in Rawalakot and PoK.

Commander revealed deep operational links with Pakistan's ISI.

JeM offered security for political talks amid PoK unrest.

Pakistan’s long-standing claims of innocence regarding cross-border terrorism have unraveled from within its own capital. Whenever India calls out Islamabad for harboring and sponsoring terror networks, Pakistani officials routinely demand tangible proof. Just two days ago at the SCO Civilizational Dialogue, Pakistan’s Environment Minister Musadik Malik echoed this standard line while speaking to Indian media, insisting on evidence of state-sponsored terror. However, definitive proof of active terror launchpads and intelligence collusion has now surfaced directly from Islamabad through a public confession by a top terrorist commander.

Public Confessions at the "Poonch Awan" Conference

The explosive admission came during "Poonch Awan," a high-level conference organized in Islamabad by pro-Pakistan political parties and religious groups seeking to navigate the civil unrest and public rebellion that has paralyzed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for over five and a half months.

Present at the gathering was Masood Ilyas Kashmiri (alias Abu Mohammad) a senior commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a designated terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the mastermind behind the 2018 Sunjwan army camp attack, and one of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most-wanted operatives.

Speaking publicly to the political leaders present, Kashmiri openly confirmed the presence of active JeM terror infrastructure, explicitly naming an operational terror camp in Rawalakot the epicenter of the current uprising as well as a JeM markaz (center) in the Dharamsal area of PoK's Poonch district.

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Direct Linkages with Pakistan's Intelligence Agency (ISI)

Masood Ilyas further exposed the deep operational links between his organization and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He revealed that officials of intelligence agencies conducted a formal meeting with him in Islamabad, during which they handed him a dossier containing 22 names of alleged JeM cadres who were participating in the Rawalakot demonstrations.

Although Kashmiri denied that those specific 22 individuals belonged to his group, he assured the pro-Pakistan political leadership that his terrorists who are explicitly trained and deployed to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir to conduct terror attacks in India were not involved in the local violence in PoK, nor were they participating in surround-and-blockade actions against local political leaders' homes.

Deepening Crisis in PoK and JeM's Security Guarantee

Highlighting the utter collapse of law and order in Rawalakot, the JeM commander noted that the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has spearheaded the five-and-a-half-month uprising, recently announced that the situation has spiraled completely out of hand, even calling on Islamabad to deploy the regular army and air force instead of the Pakistan Rangers.

Masood Ilyas acknowledged that while Jaish-e-Mohammed and the JAAC historically shared a hostile relationship, he personally stepped in and met with JAAC representatives five separate times once civilian casualties began to mount. Wrapping up his address, the terrorist leader called on all pro-Pakistan political outfits and parties to march to Rawalakot to initiate talks with the JAAC, pledging that Jaish-e-Mohammed would directly guarantee and provide full security for their delegation.