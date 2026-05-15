Southwest Monsoon Could Arrive Early In Kerala This Year, Says IMD; May 26 Onset Likely

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Southwest monsoon expected to reach Kerala around May 26.

Arrival could shift by four days, depending on conditions.

Monsoon critical for agriculture, water, and India's economy.

Rainfall impacts crop production, prices, and rural incomes.

Southwest Monsoon Onset: The southwest monsoon is expected to make its onset over Kerala on May 26 this year, according to the India Meteorological Department, potentially arriving earlier than the traditional June 1 schedule.

The monsoon’s arrival over Kerala marks the official beginning of India’s annual rainy season, a weather event that plays a critical role in agriculture, water resources, and the country’s broader economy.

Monsoon May Arrive Earlier Than Usual

The IMD stated that the onset is expected around May 26, although weather conditions could shift the date by up to four days on either side. This means the southwest monsoon could reach Kerala as early as May 22 or as late as May 30, depending on atmospheric and oceanic developments in the coming days.

Kerala usually witnesses the onset around June 1, which then progresses northward to cover the rest of the country by mid-July, marking the formal beginning of the June–September monsoon season.

In 2025, the monsoon arrived over Kerala on May 24, also earlier than the climatological normal.

Meteorologists monitor several indicators before formally declaring the onset, including rainfall distribution, wind patterns, cloud formation, and atmospheric circulation over the Arabian Sea and surrounding regions.

The early arrival this year comes against the backdrop of intense heat across India. Rajasthan’s Barmer recorded a scorching 47.3°C on May 11, while heatwave alerts have been in force across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of southern India. The onset of the monsoon in Kerala traditionally signals the end of the brutal pre-summer heat and ushers in the gradual northward march of rain across the subcontinent.

ALSO READ: ‘100% Correct’: Trump Agrees With Xi’s ‘Declining Nation’ Remark, Says It Referred To Biden Era

Monsoon Critical For Agriculture And Economy

The southwest monsoon is among the most significant weather systems affecting India.

Extending from June to September, it provides nearly 70% of the country’s annual rainfall and is essential for agriculture, particularly in rain-fed farming regions.

The monsoon also influences reservoir levels, hydroelectric power generation, groundwater recharge, and drinking water supplies across several states.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad To Chennai In Under 3 Hours? India’s Bullet Train Push Could Transform South India Travel

A timely and healthy monsoon is closely watched by farmers, policymakers, commodity markets, and businesses because of its direct effect on crop production, food prices, and rural incomes.