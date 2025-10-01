Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'As A Fellow Tribal Leader, Intervene In My Husband's Case': Wangchuk's Wife Urges President Murmu



Angmo questions whether it is a crime to peacefully advocate for the rights of a tribal community, emphasizing that such actions should not be considered a threat to national security.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Gitanjali Angmo, wife of detained activist Sonam Wangchuk, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to understand the sentiments of Ladakh's tribal community amidst ongoing protests and her husband's arrest. The letter, also addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, calls for the "unconditional release" of Wangchuk, describing him as a "peaceful Gandhian protester" advocating for climate change awareness and the upliftment of a backward tribal region.

In her letter, Angmo alleges a "witch hunt" against her husband and claims she has not been allowed to speak with him since his arrest. She also reports being placed under CRPF surveillance in Village Phyang, where her institute, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), is located. Angmo further states that two members of the institute were taken into police custody over the past three days, allegedly without legal authority.

Angmo questions whether it is a crime to peacefully advocate for climate change, educational reforms, and the rights of a tribal community, emphasising that such actions should not be considered a threat to national security. She appealed to President Murmu, "as a fellow tribal leader", to understand the feelings of the people of Leh Ladakh and to intervene in her husband's case.

Gitanjali concludes her letter by urging the authorities to treat her husband with dignity and respect, highlighting that such actions could undermine the nation's efforts towards building strong borders with solidarity and peaceful coexistence.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Tension GITANJALI ANGMO Ladak Statehood
