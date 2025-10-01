Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsSix Kids' Kidney Fail In 15 Days In MP; 2 Cough Syrup Banned

Six Kids' Kidney Fail In 15 Days In MP; 2 Cough Syrup Banned

In Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara, six children under five died from kidney failure, potentially linked to contaminated cough syrups (Coldrif and Nextro-DS) containing diethylene glycol.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the past 15 days, nearly six children aged five or younger have died due to kidney failure in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Initially thought to be a seasonal fever outbreak, recent investigations suggest that the deaths may be linked to cough syrups contaminated with toxic diethylene glycol.

According to families, the children first exhibited symptoms of cold and mild fever and were prescribed routine medications, including cough syrups. While they initially seemed to recover, their conditions worsened within days, with low urine output and kidney infections. Three of the children later died despite receiving advanced treatment at Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The case came to light after kidney biopsies revealed diethylene glycol contamination, a chemical known to cause poisoning. The affected children had reportedly been administered Coldrif and Nextro-DS syrups. Following this discovery, Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh banned the sale of these two medicines, reported NDTV.

Water samples from the affected villages showed no signs of infection, further pointing to contaminated medication as the cause. A two-member team from the Bhopal Health Department is currently interviewing families, collecting medicine samples, and conducting surveys to determine if any other children were affected.

Dr Naresh Gonare, Chief Medical Officer, said the first death related to these symptoms was recorded on September 7. The patient had reportedly visited a hospital on August 24, as per the report.

Additionally, a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sent blood and medical samples to the Virology Institute in Pune for further analysis. Authorities continue to investigate to identify the source of the contamination and prevent further tragedies.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Police Arrested For Gang Rape Of Andhra Woman; Ex-CM Slams 'Deplorable' Insecurity

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
Advertisement

Videos

Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Breaking: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attends National RSS Centenary Celebration In Delhi
Breaking: Police Register Case After Man Throws Eggs, Heightened Security Deployed
Breaking: Clash Between Two Groups In Hingoli Over Procession Music Leaves 15 Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget