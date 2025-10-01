Six Kids' Kidney Fail In 15 Days In MP; 2 Cough Syrup Banned

In the past 15 days, nearly six children aged five or younger have died due to kidney failure in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Initially thought to be a seasonal fever outbreak, recent investigations suggest that the deaths may be linked to cough syrups contaminated with toxic diethylene glycol.

According to families, the children first exhibited symptoms of cold and mild fever and were prescribed routine medications, including cough syrups. While they initially seemed to recover, their conditions worsened within days, with low urine output and kidney infections. Three of the children later died despite receiving advanced treatment at Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The case came to light after kidney biopsies revealed diethylene glycol contamination, a chemical known to cause poisoning. The affected children had reportedly been administered Coldrif and Nextro-DS syrups. Following this discovery, Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh banned the sale of these two medicines, reported NDTV.

Water samples from the affected villages showed no signs of infection, further pointing to contaminated medication as the cause. A two-member team from the Bhopal Health Department is currently interviewing families, collecting medicine samples, and conducting surveys to determine if any other children were affected.

Dr Naresh Gonare, Chief Medical Officer, said the first death related to these symptoms was recorded on September 7. The patient had reportedly visited a hospital on August 24, as per the report.

Additionally, a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sent blood and medical samples to the Virology Institute in Pune for further analysis. Authorities continue to investigate to identify the source of the contamination and prevent further tragedies.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Police Arrested For Gang Rape Of Andhra Woman; Ex-CM Slams 'Deplorable' Insecurity