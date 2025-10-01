Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report

The aftermath of the Asia Cup 2025 final turned unexpectedly tense as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi issued an apology to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the chaotic scenes that unfolded on Sunday, September 28. According to sources, Naqvi adopted a softer approach during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting held days later, following a controversy that has since dominated cricket headlines.

The uproar began after India’s team refused to receive the trophy and medals directly from Naqvi at the final. In response, the ACC chief bypassed the traditional presentation ceremony, instructing officials to remove the trophy and medals from the ground entirely, a move that left players, officials, and fans stunned.

BCCI Vice President Statement

During the ACC meeting on Tuesday, September 30, the BCCI voiced strong disapproval of Naqvi’s actions. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who attended the meeting, emphasised that the Asia Cup trophy is the property of the ACC, not any individual, and criticised Naqvi for taking the trophy and medals to his hotel without formally handing them over.

Shukla insisted that the trophy should be formally delivered to India’s winning side, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, and remain under ACC custody with immediate effect.

The tension had earlier escalated when BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia openly mocked the PCB chief over the incident. “We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of Pakistan’s senior leaders. That was a conscious decision,” Saikia remarked. He added, “This does not give him the right to take the trophy and the medals with him. It is extremely unfortunate and unsportsmanlike. We hope they will be returned to India as soon as possible.”

Despite issuing an apology, Naqvi has stood firm on his decision not to hand over the trophy to the Indian team. He suggested that if India wanted it, the captain should personally visit the ACC office in Dubai to collect it. The BCCI immediately rejected this demand, questioning why Yadav should travel to Dubai when no such requirement existed on the night of the final.

The controversy has cast a shadow over India’s triumph in the Asia Cup 2025, further straining cricket relations between the two nations. Fans and analysts alike are now questioning whether diplomacy, or cricketing spirit, will ultimately prevail in resolving this bitter standoff.