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HomeNewsIndiaBengal Border Sees Surge In Undocumented Bangladeshis Amid BJP Govt’s ‘Detect-Delete-Deport’ Drive

Bengal Border Sees Surge In Undocumented Bangladeshis Amid BJP Govt’s ‘Detect-Delete-Deport’ Drive

Hundreds gathered at the Bengal border as the BJP government intensified action against undocumented Bangladeshi migrants.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 May 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Undocumented Bangladeshis gather at West Bengal border.
  • Fear of detention prompts voluntary return to Bangladesh.
  • State officials establish holding centers for migrants.
  • Rights groups concerned over due process in deportations.

As the BJP government intensified its crackdown on undocumented immigrants, large numbers of Bangladeshi nationals reportedly began assembling at the Bithari-Hakimpur border crossing in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, seeking to return to Bangladesh amid fears of detention and deportation.

The movement came in the wake of the government’s aggressive “detect-delete-deport” campaign, which targets foreign nationals staying in India without valid documentation. Officials said the gathering at Hakimpur grew steadily over the last two days, with many migrants carrying luggage, blankets, and household belongings as they prepared to leave.

Migrants Queue At Border Amid Fear Of Detention

At the Hakimpur checkpoint, long queues were seen forming after senior BJP leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issued a stern warning to undocumented migrants, asking them to leave voluntarily or face action under the law.

Several migrants reportedly said they chose to leave on their own after hearing about newly established holding centres in the state. Authorities stated that over 200 people had gathered at the crossing during the last 48 hours, drawing comparisons with scenes witnessed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted last year.

 

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Security personnel, including the Border Security Force (BSF), detained groups of men, women, and children before beginning coordination with Bangladesh’s Border Guard for formal handovers.

Govt Pushes Strict Enforcement Measures

Adhikari has defended the state’s hardline approach, stressing the implementation of the Foreigners Act along with the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. According to him, undocumented migrants should be handed over directly to the BSF instead of undergoing lengthy court proceedings.

Following a state-level directive, two holding centres were rapidly set up in Malda and Murshidabad districts. Officials said the facilities are equipped with surveillance arrangements and essential amenities for detainees.

Addressing district officials in Kalyani, Adhikari reiterated his position and said, “Quickly leave, otherwise the government will take necessary action.” He further stated, “We do not want to spend public money feeding them in jails. This harms Indians, especially in West Bengal.”

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Rights Groups Raise Concerns Over Due Process

While the state government has projected the drive as a necessary administrative measure, civil rights organisations have expressed concern over the absence of judicial scrutiny in the deportation process. Activists warned that bypassing court hearings could increase the possibility of wrongful identification and deportation.

Many of those returning to Bangladesh had reportedly been employed in sectors such as construction, fisheries, domestic work, and hospitality in and around Kolkata.

One migrant, identified as Shahidul Gazi from Satkhira, said he had entered India through Swarupnagar three years ago with the assistance of a middleman and had since been working as a mason.

By Monday evening, officials confirmed that 12 suspected Bangladeshi nationals intercepted in Malda and Murshidabad had already been shifted to the newly established holding centres.

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Bangladeshi nationals reportedly gathering at the Bithari-Hakimpur border crossing?

Bangladeshi nationals are reportedly gathering at the border to return to Bangladesh due to fears of detention and deportation amidst the government's 'detect-delete-deport' campaign.

What is the government's 'detect-delete-deport' campaign?

This campaign targets foreign nationals staying in India without valid documentation, aiming to identify, remove, and deport them.

What actions are authorities taking regarding undocumented migrants?

Authorities are detaining groups of migrants and coordinating with Bangladesh's Border Guard for formal handovers, with some being shifted to newly established holding centers.

What are the concerns raised by civil rights organizations?

Civil rights organizations are concerned about the absence of judicial scrutiny in the deportation process and warn that bypassing court hearings could lead to wrongful identification and deportation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Immigration West Bengal BJP Suvendu Adhikari
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