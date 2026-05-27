Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Undocumented Bangladeshis gather at West Bengal border.

Fear of detention prompts voluntary return to Bangladesh.

State officials establish holding centers for migrants.

Rights groups concerned over due process in deportations.

As the BJP government intensified its crackdown on undocumented immigrants, large numbers of Bangladeshi nationals reportedly began assembling at the Bithari-Hakimpur border crossing in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, seeking to return to Bangladesh amid fears of detention and deportation.

The movement came in the wake of the government’s aggressive “detect-delete-deport” campaign, which targets foreign nationals staying in India without valid documentation. Officials said the gathering at Hakimpur grew steadily over the last two days, with many migrants carrying luggage, blankets, and household belongings as they prepared to leave.

Migrants Queue At Border Amid Fear Of Detention

At the Hakimpur checkpoint, long queues were seen forming after senior BJP leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issued a stern warning to undocumented migrants, asking them to leave voluntarily or face action under the law.

Several migrants reportedly said they chose to leave on their own after hearing about newly established holding centres in the state. Authorities stated that over 200 people had gathered at the crossing during the last 48 hours, drawing comparisons with scenes witnessed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted last year.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | A large group of allegedly illegal Bangladeshi immigrants gather at the Hakimpur checkpost near the Bangladesh border, after the newly formed, BJP-led, West Bengal government, launched its 'detect, delete and deport' policy. (26.05) pic.twitter.com/RBN79D0cfP — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

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Security personnel, including the Border Security Force (BSF), detained groups of men, women, and children before beginning coordination with Bangladesh’s Border Guard for formal handovers.

Govt Pushes Strict Enforcement Measures

Adhikari has defended the state’s hardline approach, stressing the implementation of the Foreigners Act along with the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. According to him, undocumented migrants should be handed over directly to the BSF instead of undergoing lengthy court proceedings.

Following a state-level directive, two holding centres were rapidly set up in Malda and Murshidabad districts. Officials said the facilities are equipped with surveillance arrangements and essential amenities for detainees.

Addressing district officials in Kalyani, Adhikari reiterated his position and said, “Quickly leave, otherwise the government will take necessary action.” He further stated, “We do not want to spend public money feeding them in jails. This harms Indians, especially in West Bengal.”

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Rights Groups Raise Concerns Over Due Process

While the state government has projected the drive as a necessary administrative measure, civil rights organisations have expressed concern over the absence of judicial scrutiny in the deportation process. Activists warned that bypassing court hearings could increase the possibility of wrongful identification and deportation.

Many of those returning to Bangladesh had reportedly been employed in sectors such as construction, fisheries, domestic work, and hospitality in and around Kolkata.

One migrant, identified as Shahidul Gazi from Satkhira, said he had entered India through Swarupnagar three years ago with the assistance of a middleman and had since been working as a mason.

By Monday evening, officials confirmed that 12 suspected Bangladeshi nationals intercepted in Malda and Murshidabad had already been shifted to the newly established holding centres.