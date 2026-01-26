India has always celebrated achievers who push boundaries, but Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s story is truly extraordinary. On the eve of Republic Day 2026, President Droupadi Murmu approved the Ashok Chakra for Shukla, making him the first astronaut to receive India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. His courage, determination, and cosmic ambition exemplify a new era where bravery extends beyond battlefields into the vast expanse of space.

A Dreamer From Lucknow

Born in Lucknow, Shukla’s fascination with the skies began early. At just 17, inspired by the Kargil War and an IAF airshow, he applied to the National Defence Academy using a friend’s form, without informing his parents. His early decision marked the start of a journey that would eventually see him piloting spacecraft and representing India on the International Space Station (ISS).

Why The Ashok Chakra? Courage Beyond Earth

Typically awarded to soldiers for acts of extraordinary bravery in conflict, the Ashok Chakra recognised Shukla for “conspicuous bravery” and “exemplary courage” during the high-stakes Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). Shukla piloted the SpaceX Dragon “Grace” from Kennedy Space Center on June 25–26, 2025, becoming the first Indian on the ISS since Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight in 1984.

Operating in microgravity with a multinational crew led by Peggy Whitson, Shukla managed complex orbital manoeuvres where even a minor error could have led to disaster. His exemplary performance under extreme conditions earned him a place in history as only the second Indian astronaut to receive the Ashok Chakra, after Captain Rakesh Sharma, honoured in 1985.

Pioneering Achievements In Science And Space

During his 18-day mission, Shukla led seven critical experiments on the ISS, covering space anaemia, cardiovascular health in zero gravity, alloy solidification, and protein crystal growth for drug research. His work also contributed directly to ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan 2027 crewed mission, offering essential data for life-support systems and operational safety. Returning safely on July 15, 2025, he shared his invaluable insights with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspiring the next generation of Indian astronauts.

Charting The Path Forward: Gaganyaan And Beyond

Shukla continues to shape India’s human spaceflight programme. He is actively refining crew module safety via Test Vehicle Abort Missions, training Vyomanauts, and improving human-machine interfaces using ISS lessons. As a central figure in the Gaganyaan mission, he is set to play a pivotal role in India’s first independent human space launch, proving that courage, innovation, and vision truly know no bounds.