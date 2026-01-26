Honor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video

New Delhi: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen praised India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, calling the experience “the honour of a lifetime” as she shared a video from the event on X.

Von der Leyen wrote, “It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.”

She added that “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.”

It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.



A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.



And we all benefit ↓ https://t.co/boeqFGv15Q — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 26, 2026

The EU chief’s message highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union and underscored India’s expanding role on the global stage.