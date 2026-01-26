Honor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsHonor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen praises India’s 77th Republic Day, calling it the “honour of a lifetime” and shares a video.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:50 AM (IST)

New Delhi: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen praised India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, calling the experience “the honour of a lifetime” as she shared a video from the event on X.

Von der Leyen wrote, “It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.”

She added that “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.”

The EU chief’s message highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union and underscored India’s expanding role on the global stage.

Also read

