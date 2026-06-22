Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defected to Eknath Shinde's faction.

Uddhav Thackeray stated he would address defections at a right time.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday intensified his attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid the defection of six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to the ruling Shiv Sena faction.

Addressing a meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs, Raut alleged that Shinde had "given birth to six traitors" and remarked that "further surgery would be needed to set things right", in a fresh escalation of the war of words between the rival Sena factions.

The remarks came as six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, were set to formally join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Their move marks a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray's party.

'When Time Is Right, Will Speak': Uddhav Thackeray

Responding to the rebellion, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray struck a measured tone, saying he would present his side at an appropriate time.

"When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak. Let the rebel MPs first present their position. We will soon put forward our side as well," he said.

Rebel MPs Joined Us Because They Were Dissatisfied With Thackeray: Shiv Sena

Leaders from the Shinde camp welcomed the development, describing it as a boost for both the party and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed the rebel MPs had joined because they were dissatisfied with the Uddhav Thackeray-led leadership.

"All those joining us today have their own political strength. In the next election, Shiv Sena and the BJP will stand with them. Those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology in 2019 are the real traitors. These MPs are coming because they are unhappy with a leader who sits in Matoshree," Nirupam said, predicting further erosion of support for the Uddhav camp.

'Seventh May Join'

Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said the induction of the six MPs would "strengthen the NDA".

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam declared that "Operation Tiger" had been "100 per cent successful", claiming that six MPs were joining the party and hinting at further political realignments, including within the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said the party would launch "Operation Tiger-2" after the induction of the six MPs.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) could not retain its own MPs, which is why they have come to us. The party will take care of them," Patel said.

The latest defections are being linked to the Shinde camp's reported "Operation Tiger" strategy, aimed at bringing leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray faction into its fold. The operation derives its name from the tiger, the symbol long associated with the undivided Shiv Sena founded by Balasaheb Thackeray.