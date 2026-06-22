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HomeNewsIndia'Six Traitors Born': Sanjay Raut's Sharp Jibe As Shiv Sena UBT MPs Join Shinde Camp

'Six Traitors Born': Sanjay Raut's Sharp Jibe As Shiv Sena UBT MPs Join Shinde Camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) faces a major setback as six MPs switch to Eknath Shinde's camp. Sanjay Raut attacked Shinde, while Uddhav Thackeray said he would respond at the appropriate time.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defected to Eknath Shinde's faction.
  • Uddhav Thackeray stated he would address defections at a right time.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday intensified his attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid the defection of six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to the ruling Shiv Sena faction.

Addressing a meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs, Raut alleged that Shinde had "given birth to six traitors" and remarked that "further surgery would be needed to set things right", in a fresh escalation of the war of words between the rival Sena factions.

The remarks came as six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, were set to formally join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Their move marks a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray's party.

'When Time Is Right, Will Speak': Uddhav Thackeray

Responding to the rebellion, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray struck a measured tone, saying he would present his side at an appropriate time.

"When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak. Let the rebel MPs first present their position. We will soon put forward our side as well," he said.

Rebel MPs Joined Us Because They Were Dissatisfied With Thackeray: Shiv Sena

Leaders from the Shinde camp welcomed the development, describing it as a boost for both the party and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed the rebel MPs had joined because they were dissatisfied with the Uddhav Thackeray-led leadership.

"All those joining us today have their own political strength. In the next election, Shiv Sena and the BJP will stand with them. Those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology in 2019 are the real traitors. These MPs are coming because they are unhappy with a leader who sits in Matoshree," Nirupam said, predicting further erosion of support for the Uddhav camp.

'Seventh May Join'

Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said the induction of the six MPs would "strengthen the NDA".

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam declared that "Operation Tiger" had been "100 per cent successful", claiming that six MPs were joining the party and hinting at further political realignments, including within the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said the party would launch "Operation Tiger-2" after the induction of the six MPs.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) could not retain its own MPs, which is why they have come to us. The party will take care of them," Patel said.

The latest defections are being linked to the Shinde camp's reported "Operation Tiger" strategy, aimed at bringing leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray faction into its fold. The operation derives its name from the tiger, the symbol long associated with the undivided Shiv Sena founded by Balasaheb Thackeray.

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides

Frequently Asked Questions

Which MPs recently defected from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction?

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This move marks a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray's party.

Why did the MPs join the Eknath Shinde faction?

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed the MPs joined due to dissatisfaction with the Uddhav Thackeray-led leadership. He suggested they were unhappy with a leader who

How did Uddhav Thackeray respond to the defection of the MPs?

Uddhav Thackeray stated he would present his side to the media at an appropriate time. He also mentioned that he wanted the rebel MPs to present their position first.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena News Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Split Shiv Sena UBT SHiv Sena Shiv Sena Crisis SHiv Sena (UBT)
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