Security Upgraded To Y+ Category For Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Amid Defection Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Home Ministry enhanced security for six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.

Maharashtra Police instructed to provide Y-plus equivalent local security.

Increased security follows speculation of Shiv Sena (UBT) split.

Amid growing speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena (UBT), the security cover of six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has been strengthened.

According to an official wireless message, the Maharashtra Police has been instructed by the Union Home Ministry to provide the MPs with local security equivalent to the "Y+" category with immediate effect.

The communication, issued on June 17, 2026, directed police and intelligence officials across Maharashtra to enhance security arrangements for the concerned MPs in view of possible security threats.

District Authorities Asked To Review Threat Perception

The order stated that district police units should provide security based on local conditions and threat assessments.

District-level security review committees have also been asked to determine whether the security cover for the MPs should be increased, reduced or maintained, depending on the situation on the ground.

The message further directed local police to take additional precautions whenever the MPs visit their constituencies or attend public events to prevent any untoward incidents.

Six MPs Named In Security Order

The MPs named in the document are:

Sanjay Deshmukh, MP from Yavatmal

Sanjay Jadhav, MP from Parbhani

Sanjay Dina Patil, MP from Mumbai North-East

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, MP from Hingoli

Omraje Nimbalkar, MP from Dharashiv

Bhausaheb Waghchaure, MP from Shirdi

Move Comes Amid Rebellion Buzz

The enhanced security comes at a time when political speculation is intensifying over the future of several Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers.

Reports have suggested that six MPs from the party are in contact with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and could leave the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

The decision to strengthen security for the MPs is therefore being viewed as significant in Maharashtra's political circles.

Meanwhile, some Shiv Sena (UBT) activists have taken to the streets to protest against the reported rebellion.