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HomeNewsIndiaSecurity Upgraded To Y+ Category For Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Amid Defection Speculation

Security Upgraded To Y+ Category For Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Amid Defection Speculation

The enhanced security comes at a time when political speculation is intensifying over the future of several Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Home Ministry enhanced security for six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.
  • Maharashtra Police instructed to provide Y-plus equivalent local security.
  • Increased security follows speculation of Shiv Sena (UBT) split.

Amid growing speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena (UBT), the security cover of six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has been strengthened.

According to an official wireless message, the Maharashtra Police has been instructed by the Union Home Ministry to provide the MPs with local security equivalent to the "Y+" category with immediate effect.

The communication, issued on June 17, 2026, directed police and intelligence officials across Maharashtra to enhance security arrangements for the concerned MPs in view of possible security threats.

District Authorities Asked To Review Threat Perception

The order stated that district police units should provide security based on local conditions and threat assessments.

District-level security review committees have also been asked to determine whether the security cover for the MPs should be increased, reduced or maintained, depending on the situation on the ground.

The message further directed local police to take additional precautions whenever the MPs visit their constituencies or attend public events to prevent any untoward incidents.

Six MPs Named In Security Order

The MPs named in the document are:

  • Sanjay Deshmukh, MP from Yavatmal
  • Sanjay Jadhav, MP from Parbhani
  • Sanjay Dina Patil, MP from Mumbai North-East
  • Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, MP from Hingoli
  • Omraje Nimbalkar, MP from Dharashiv
  • Bhausaheb Waghchaure, MP from Shirdi
  • Move Comes Amid Rebellion Buzz

The enhanced security comes at a time when political speculation is intensifying over the future of several Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers.

Reports have suggested that six MPs from the party are in contact with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and could leave the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

The decision to strengthen security for the MPs is therefore being viewed as significant in Maharashtra's political circles.

Meanwhile, some Shiv Sena (UBT) activists have taken to the streets to protest against the reported rebellion.

Before You Go

POLITICAL CRISIS: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel Amid Ideology Row, Party Issues Notices

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the security of some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs been strengthened?

The security cover was strengthened due to possible security threats. This move comes amidst growing speculation of a possible split within the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.

Which authority ordered the enhanced security for the MPs?

The Union Home Ministry instructed the Maharashtra Police to provide the enhanced security. This directive was issued via an official wireless message.

What type of security cover are the MPs receiving?

The MPs are receiving local security equivalent to the

How many MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) are involved in this security upgrade?

Security has been strengthened for six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. Their names are listed in the official security order.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray SHiv Sena (UBT) Shive Sena Split Security Upgrade For Six Shiv Sena MP
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