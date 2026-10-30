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English NewsNewsIndiaSaurav Das's Citizenship Under Scanner? Madras HC Seeks Response From Centre

Saurav Das's Citizenship Under Scanner? Madras HC Seeks Response From Centre

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan heard the matter.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madras High Court issued notices to CJP leader Saurav Das.
  • Petition seeks probe into Das's citizenship and identity.
  • Petitioner also wants Das's social media accounts blocked.
  • Court adjourned matter six weeks, seeking replies from respondents.

The Madras High Court has issued notices to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das and the Central Government on a petition seeking an investigation into his citizenship and a block on his social media accounts.

The petition was filed by Ganesh Kumar, a businessman from Kancheepuram district. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan heard the matter.

Petitioner Seeks Probe Into Saurav Das's Citizenship

The petitioner has sought a detailed investigation into Saurav Das's citizenship, identity and background.

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He has also requested that Das's passport and Aadhaar card be cancelled if he is found not to be an Indian citizen.

Plea Seeks Blocking Of X, Instagram Accounts

The petitioner has further sought the blocking of Saurav Das's X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, alleging that they were being used to circulate derogatory remarks about Supreme Court judges and the judiciary.

The court has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Saurav Das and other respondents, asking them to file their replies.

The matter has been adjourned for six weeks.

ALSO READ: UP SIR Controversy Reaches Supreme Court: EC Asked To Probe Form-7 Applications

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Madras High Court's recent action concerning?

The Madras High Court issued notices regarding a petition against CJP leader Saurav Das. The petition seeks an investigation into his citizenship and the blocking of his social media accounts.

Who filed the petition against Saurav Das?

The petition was filed by Ganesh Kumar, a businessman from Kancheepuram district.

What does the petition against Saurav Das seek?

The petition seeks a detailed investigation into Saurav Das's citizenship, identity, and background. It also requests the blocking of his X and Instagram accounts.

Why does the petition request to block Saurav Das's social media accounts?

The petitioner alleges that Das uses his X and Instagram accounts to circulate derogatory remarks about Supreme Court judges and the judiciary.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madras HC Saurav Das Saurav Das Citizenship Under Scanner Madras HC Seeks Response From Centre
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