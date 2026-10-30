Saurav Das's Citizenship Under Scanner? Madras HC Seeks Response From Centre

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madras High Court issued notices to CJP leader Saurav Das.

Petition seeks probe into Das's citizenship and identity.

Petitioner also wants Das's social media accounts blocked.

Court adjourned matter six weeks, seeking replies from respondents.

The Madras High Court has issued notices to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das and the Central Government on a petition seeking an investigation into his citizenship and a block on his social media accounts.

The petition was filed by Ganesh Kumar, a businessman from Kancheepuram district. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan heard the matter.

Petitioner Seeks Probe Into Saurav Das's Citizenship

The petitioner has sought a detailed investigation into Saurav Das's citizenship, identity and background.

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He has also requested that Das's passport and Aadhaar card be cancelled if he is found not to be an Indian citizen.

Plea Seeks Blocking Of X, Instagram Accounts

The petitioner has further sought the blocking of Saurav Das's X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, alleging that they were being used to circulate derogatory remarks about Supreme Court judges and the judiciary.

The court has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Saurav Das and other respondents, asking them to file their replies.

The matter has been adjourned for six weeks.

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