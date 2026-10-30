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English NewsNewsUttarakhand Helicopter Lost Contact Over Joshimath Valley, Tracking Signal Disappears Moments Before Crash

Uttarakhand Helicopter Lost Contact Over Joshimath Valley, Tracking Signal Disappears Moments Before Crash

A helicopter carrying six people went missing over Uttarakhand’s Joshimath valley after taking off from Badrinath. Search operations are underway, and the operator’s fleet has been grounded.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trans Bharat helicopter lost contact, went missing near Joshimath.
  • Six people aboard; search and rescue operations initiated.
  • Airline fleet grounded; investigation launched into incident's cause.

A helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun was reported missing after losing contact over the Joshimath valley on Friday, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said.

The helicopter, bearing call sign VT-HCX, took off at approximately 1:14 pm. Communication with the aircraft was lost while it was flying over the Joshimath valley. Its tracking signal also disappeared, and its current location has not yet been ascertained.

Following the alert, teams from the Indian Army, Chamoli district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were mobilised for search and rescue operations.

As a precautionary measure, the entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has been grounded.

Pilot And Five Passengers On Board

According to UCADA, six people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter.

The pilot has been identified as Captain Himanshu. The five passengers are Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and H.S. Natraja.

Investigation Underway Into Helicopter Incident

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the incident. Speaking to ABP Ganga at the Sahastradhara helipad, an aviation official said the exact cause would be known only after a detailed probe.

Prateek Jain, CEO, said that weather conditions are checked before flights take off. However, investigators will examine whether weather, a technical fault in the helicopter or pilot error contributed to the incident.

He said the findings would be shared after the investigation is completed.

The incident has once again brought helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra under scrutiny. The Uttarakhand government has maintained that flights will not be permitted unless weather conditions are clear and that operators are being closely monitored.

A joint team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the aviation department is examining the incident from all angles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter?

A helicopter flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara was reported missing after losing contact over the Joshimath valley. Its tracking signal disappeared, and its current location has not yet been ascertained.

How many people were on board the helicopter?

Six people were on board the helicopter, including the pilot, Captain Himanshu. The five passengers were Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K, and H.S. Natraja.

What actions were taken immediately after the incident?

Search and rescue teams from the Indian Army, Chamoli district administration, and SDRF were mobilized. As a precautionary measure, the entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has been grounded.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Badrinath Dham Joshimath Helicopter Crashes
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