Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trans Bharat helicopter lost contact, went missing near Joshimath.

Six people aboard; search and rescue operations initiated.

Airline fleet grounded; investigation launched into incident's cause.

A helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun was reported missing after losing contact over the Joshimath valley on Friday, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said.

The helicopter, bearing call sign VT-HCX, took off at approximately 1:14 pm. Communication with the aircraft was lost while it was flying over the Joshimath valley. Its tracking signal also disappeared, and its current location has not yet been ascertained.

Following the alert, teams from the Indian Army, Chamoli district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were mobilised for search and rescue operations.

As a precautionary measure, the entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has been grounded.

Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.'s helicopter bearing call sign VT-HCX, operating from Badrinath to Sahastradhara, Dehradun, which took off at approximately 13:14 hours, has been reportedly missing. The helicopter lost communication when it was flying over Joshimath valley. At the same time, the tracking system could no longer track the helicopter, and its current location has not been ascertained yet. Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Indian Army, District Administration, Chamoli, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been mobilised and dispatched to initiate search and rescue operations: Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority As a precautionary measure, the entire fleet of M/s Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has been grounded. Details of persons on board (Pilot + 5) Pilot: 1. Capt. Himanshu Passengers: 1. Prathapa (Male) 2. Arun (Male) 3. Shankar Gowda (Male) 4. Sudheer K (Male) 5. H.S. Natraja (Male) — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

Pilot And Five Passengers On Board

According to UCADA, six people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter.

The pilot has been identified as Captain Himanshu. The five passengers are Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and H.S. Natraja.

Investigation Underway Into Helicopter Incident

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the incident. Speaking to ABP Ganga at the Sahastradhara helipad, an aviation official said the exact cause would be known only after a detailed probe.

Prateek Jain, CEO, said that weather conditions are checked before flights take off. However, investigators will examine whether weather, a technical fault in the helicopter or pilot error contributed to the incident.

He said the findings would be shared after the investigation is completed.

The incident has once again brought helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra under scrutiny. The Uttarakhand government has maintained that flights will not be permitted unless weather conditions are clear and that operators are being closely monitored.

A joint team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the aviation department is examining the incident from all angles.