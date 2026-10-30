UP SIR Controversy Reaches Supreme Court: EC Asked To Probe Form-7 Applications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC directs EC to investigate Form-7 anomalies in Uttar Pradesh.

EC resolved other state issues, requested formal UP complaint.

Petitioner highlighted 32 Form-7s in one UP constituency.

SC directed EC to investigate all unresolved UP Form-7s.

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to investigate allegations of a large number of Form-7 applications being submitted in Uttar Pradesh during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The petitioner had alleged that several Form-7 applications were filed to remove names from the voter list in the state.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer informed the court that on August 5, the Supreme Court had sought responses to complaints regarding a large number of Form-7 submissions in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kerala. While the issues in Chhattisgarh and Kerala have been resolved, the alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh remain unaddressed.

What Did The Election Commission Tell The Supreme Court?

Senior advocate D.S. Naidu, appearing for the Election Commission, acknowledged that a large number of Form-7 applications had been submitted in Kerala and Chhattisgarh. However, after examining the applications, Commission officials found them to be incorrect. No voter was removed from the electoral rolls on the basis of these applications.

On the allegations concerning Uttar Pradesh, Naidu said that a formal complaint should be submitted to the Commission. He assured the court that the matter would be investigated if a complaint was received.

Petitioner Flags 32 Form-7 Applications In One UP Constituency

The petitioner's lawyer told the court that 32 Form-7 applications had been submitted in a single Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly targeting members of a specific community.

The lawyer further pointed out that two of these applications had even been signed by the Booth Level Officer (BLO).

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The petitioner's counsel also referred to Telangana and Karnataka, where directions had been issued to register FIRs in connection with similar complaints. However, no such action had been taken in Uttar Pradesh, the lawyer submitted.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant asked the petitioner to bring the alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh to the Election Commission's notice.

The bench directed the Commission to investigate the unresolved complaints, make the necessary corrections and submit a report to the court.

Supreme Court Refuses To Extend Kerala SIR Deadline

In a separate development during the hearing, the Supreme Court refused to extend the deadline for completing the SIR process in Kerala.

The petitioners argued that several people still needed to add their names to the electoral rolls or make corrections to their existing entries.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said that such individuals could approach the Election Commission with their applications, which would be examined by the Commission.

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