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English NewsNewsUP SIR Controversy Reaches Supreme Court: EC Asked To Probe Form-7 Applications

UP SIR Controversy Reaches Supreme Court: EC Asked To Probe Form-7 Applications

The petitioner had alleged that several Form-7 applications were filed to remove names from the voter list in the state.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SC directs EC to investigate Form-7 anomalies in Uttar Pradesh.
  • EC resolved other state issues, requested formal UP complaint.
  • Petitioner highlighted 32 Form-7s in one UP constituency.
  • SC directed EC to investigate all unresolved UP Form-7s.

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to investigate allegations of a large number of Form-7 applications being submitted in Uttar Pradesh during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The petitioner had alleged that several Form-7 applications were filed to remove names from the voter list in the state.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer informed the court that on August 5, the Supreme Court had sought responses to complaints regarding a large number of Form-7 submissions in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kerala. While the issues in Chhattisgarh and Kerala have been resolved, the alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh remain unaddressed.

What Did The Election Commission Tell The Supreme Court?

Senior advocate D.S. Naidu, appearing for the Election Commission, acknowledged that a large number of Form-7 applications had been submitted in Kerala and Chhattisgarh. However, after examining the applications, Commission officials found them to be incorrect. No voter was removed from the electoral rolls on the basis of these applications.

On the allegations concerning Uttar Pradesh, Naidu said that a formal complaint should be submitted to the Commission. He assured the court that the matter would be investigated if a complaint was received.

Petitioner Flags 32 Form-7 Applications In One UP Constituency

The petitioner's lawyer told the court that 32 Form-7 applications had been submitted in a single Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly targeting members of a specific community.

The lawyer further pointed out that two of these applications had even been signed by the Booth Level Officer (BLO).

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The petitioner's counsel also referred to Telangana and Karnataka, where directions had been issued to register FIRs in connection with similar complaints. However, no such action had been taken in Uttar Pradesh, the lawyer submitted.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant asked the petitioner to bring the alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh to the Election Commission's notice.

The bench directed the Commission to investigate the unresolved complaints, make the necessary corrections and submit a report to the court.

Supreme Court Refuses To Extend Kerala SIR Deadline

In a separate development during the hearing, the Supreme Court refused to extend the deadline for completing the SIR process in Kerala.

The petitioners argued that several people still needed to add their names to the electoral rolls or make corrections to their existing entries.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said that such individuals could approach the Election Commission with their applications, which would be examined by the Commission.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court direct the Election Commission to do regarding Uttar Pradesh?

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to investigate alleged irregularities with Form-7 applications in Uttar Pradesh. The EC must make necessary corrections and submit a report to the court.

What was the Election Commission's initial stance on the Uttar Pradesh allegations?

The Election Commission requested a formal complaint regarding Uttar Pradesh. They assured the Supreme Court that the allegations would be investigated upon receiving it.

What specific issues did the petitioner flag in Uttar Pradesh?

The petitioner cited 32 Form-7 applications in one UP constituency, allegedly targeting a specific community. Two of these applications were even signed by Booth Level Officers.

Did the Supreme Court extend the deadline for Kerala's SIR process?

No, the Supreme Court refused to extend Kerala's Special Intensive Revision deadline. Individuals needing to update their electoral rolls can still approach the Election Commission directly.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission SUpreme COurt SIR UP SIR Controversy EC Asked To Probe Form-7 Applications
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