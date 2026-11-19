Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK functionaries opened irrigation canal sluice gate illegally.

Videos of unauthorised water release sparked political row.

Water Resources Department filed police complaint, ordered probe.

Opposition parties condemned act, demanded strict legal action.

Theni (Tamil Nadu), Nov 19 (PTI) Their obsession with reels turned into a major political embarrassment for a section of ruling TVK functionaries in Tamil Nadu, after viral reels showing them releasing water from a canal linked to a dam near Periyakulam triggered a political row escalating into a police complaint and a high-level departmental enquiry.

The political controversy erupted following the unauthorised release of water from an irrigation canal linked to the Sothuparai dam by functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Theni North-East district joint secretary Sheikh Ali on November 17. They opened a sluice gate on the downstream New Canal, claiming that they were acting under the guidance of Periyakulam TVK legislator G Sabari Aingaran to supply water to approximately 1,000 acres of farmland.

The group celebrated the release by showering flowers. Videos of the event were subsequently circulated widely on social media, triggering widespread political criticism.

Facing mounting criticism over the viral clip, the Water Resources Department (WRD), acting on instructions from the Theni district Collector, lodged a formal police complaint on Thursday against unidentified persons for operating the sluice without official orders and circulating misleading reels claiming the dam itself had been opened.

Simultaneously, a departmental probe has been ordered into the dam opening incident. WRD officials clarified that the main shutters of the 126.28-foot Sothuparai Dam, which reached full capacity on October 22, 2026, remained completely secure and untouched.

According to sources in the department, members of a local farmers' association had recently cleared vegetation along a 17-km stretch of the canal and invited local TVK leaders while opening a downstream shutter, located roughly 1 to 1.5 km from the main reservoir, to divert overflowing surplus water.

However, officials stressed that touching any irrigation structure without prior government authorisation or public safety warnings violated protocol and endangered lives, livestock, and property downstream.

However, local TVK functionaries defended the move by claiming that farmers had been allowed to operate the sluice in the past. Opposition parties seized on the viral videos to attack the ruling party's style of functioning.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the unilateral act, noting that WRD officials had withheld permission because the reservoir lacked the mandatory 90-day water storage required for the New Canal. Warning that unannounced water releases threatened communities along the riverbed, he demanded strict legal action against all those involved.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan accused TVK cadres of taking the law and administration into their own hands, while PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the police to register cases against the erring functionaries.

Citing past flood tragedies linked to dam water releases in Chembarambakkam (in 2015) and Sathanur (2025), Dr Ramadoss warned that bypassing safety protocols for publicity cannot be tolerated.

"From conducting midnight inspections at police stations and hospitals to chasing tigers and opening dams, ministers and party workers alike appear to be acting as they please. This demonstrates that no place in Tamil Nadu is safe. It is particularly regrettable that no action has so far been taken against anyone for such violations," he said in a statement.

A case must be registered against the TVK functionaries who illegally entered the Sothuparai Dam and released water, and they must be arrested. The Tamil Nadu government must take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future, the PMK leader urged.

As of now, police have not made any arrests in connection with the complaint.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)