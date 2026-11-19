Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court refused to halt Azam Khan's interim bail.

Court allowed ED's appeal, High Court observations not final.

High Court granted bail for ED's arrest safeguard non-compliance.

ED questioned High Court's findings on Khan's arrest grounds.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay Allahabad High Court order granting interim bail to former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in a money laundering case. The apex court, however, clarified that the observations made by the High Court while granting him relief would not influence the final decision in the matter.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale declined the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request to suspend the bail order, while allowing the agency's challenge to proceed.

Supreme Court Had Earlier Refused To Stall Azam Khan's Release

The ED had initially approached Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking an urgent hearing of its appeal against the High Court's decision. The CJI-led bench refused to immediately halt the order but agreed to list the matter urgently on November 19.

When the agency sought a direction to maintain the status quo until the next hearing, the court remarked, “Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall.”

Khan, 78, was released from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on Wednesday evening following the court's refusal to block his release.

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ED Challenges Allahabad High Court's Findings

During Thursday's hearing, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, questioned the High Court's findings regarding the circumstances of Khan's arrest.

Raju submitted that the agency had provided Khan with the grounds of his arrest, which he allegedly refused to accept. He also referred to video footage and a panchnama that, according to the ED, supported its version of events.

The law officer further argued that certain facts had been incorrectly recorded in the High Court's order.

Responding to the submissions, the Supreme Court indicated that the matter concerned interim bail and clarified that the High Court's observations would not determine the outcome of the proceedings.

‘We Cannot Attribute Motive To The Court’: Supreme Court

Raju also pointed out that the regular bail application would be heard by the same High Court bench that had granted Khan interim relief.

The Supreme Court declined to question the judges' intentions, observing, “We cannot attribute motive to the court.”

Rejecting the ED's request, the bench recorded in its order: “This being an interim order, we are not inclined to stay the impugned order of the court. However, the views expressed by the high court prima facie will have no bearing on deciding the matter finally.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of Khan.

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Why Allahabad High Court Granted Azam Khan Interim Bail

The Allahabad High Court had granted Khan interim bail on Tuesday, observing prima facie that the ED had not strictly complied with the safeguards governing arrests under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).