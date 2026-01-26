CM Yogi Adityanath’s Republic Day 2026 Message Calls For A Strong, Self-Reliant Nation

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCM Yogi Adityanath’s Republic Day 2026 Message Calls For A Strong, Self-Reliant Nation

On the 77th Republic Day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings and calls on citizens to work towards a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lucknow, Jan 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted people on the 77th Republic Day, urging them to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

In a post on X, the CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day." He said the patriotism of citizens, their dedication to duty and commitment to development "strengthen and fortify our democracy" he said.

"Let us, while remembering our immortal warriors, resolve to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India by drawing inspiration from the ideals of the Constitution," he said.

Republic Day marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on 26th January 1950. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What occasion did Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greet people for?

Yogi Adityanath greeted people on the 77th Republic Day.

What did CM Yogi Adityanath urge people to strive for?

He urged people to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

According to CM Adityanath, what strengthens democracy?

The patriotism, dedication to duty, and commitment to development of citizens strengthen and fortify democracy.

When did the Constitution of India come into force?

The Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950.

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Republic Day Uttar Pradesh News YOGI ADITYANATH Republic Day 2026
