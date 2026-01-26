Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRepublic Day 2026: IAF Jets Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Jaguar Stun In Operation Sindoor Flypast

Republic Day 2026: IAF Jets Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Jaguar Stun In Operation Sindoor Flypast

India’s Air Force flies the Operation Sindoor formation with Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, and Jaguar jets, complemented by a tri-service tableau showcasing precision and joint operations.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:31 PM (IST)

As India marks its 77th Republic Day on Monday, the skies over Kartavya Path came alive with a breathtaking showcase of the nation’s military strength. The Indian Army and Air Force demonstrated precision, agility, and cutting-edge technology in a series of aerial and ground displays, underlining India’s growing capabilities to safeguard its borders and support troops in diverse operational theatres.

ALSO READ: Mention In Despatches Award: Two Operation Sindoor Heroes Honoured On R-Day, What Does It Mean?

Army Helicopters Take Center Stage

The Army’s advanced attack helicopters stole the spotlight during the celebrations. RUDRA, the armed variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, took to the skies in a formation led by Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Pasha and Group Captain Arunva Pal. Known as a formidable battlefield force multiplier, RUDRA provides close air support against enemy infantry, armoured vehicles, tanks, and even hostile helicopters. Its synergy with the Air Force, missiles, and artillery ensures lethal and precise strikes in modern warfare.

Joining RUDRA was the Apache AH-64E, piloted by Colonel Vikrant Sharma, Sena Medal. This medium-lift attack helicopter, India’s first of its kind, comes equipped with Longbow Fire Control Radar, Hellfire missiles, a 30-mm chain gun, rockets, and air-to-air missiles. It delivers day-night, all-terrain precision strikes, capable of neutralising enemy tanks from distances up to eight kilometres.

The LCH Prachand, flown by Lt Col TT Bharadwaj, added high-altitude prowess to the display. Designed for reconnaissance, precision fire support, and rapid deployment, Prachand enhances combat effectiveness in challenging terrains and ensures quick response against emerging threats.

IAF Concludes Republic Day With Spectacular Flypast

The Indian Air Force concluded the celebrations with a grand flypast that left spectators mesmerised. The Arjan Formation, led by a C-130 Hercules, guided two C-295 transport aircraft flying in a Vic formation, demonstrating operational versatility and teamwork.

In a display of fighter strength, the “Sindoor Formation” soared across the skies, comprising two Rafales, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s, and a Jaguar aircraft. The flypast, conducted in step with the marching contingents, showcased precision, speed, and India’s air dominance.

The IAF contingent, including four officers and 144 airmen, was led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar, with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhery, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar, and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh as supernumerary officers, highlighting coordination and discipline at the highest level.

Rafel Jets Light Up Kartavya Path

The Republic Day celebrations drew to a breathtaking close as the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets carved through the sky in a perfectly timed flypast, leaving spectators in awe. The precision manoeuvre served as a powerful finale to the national parade, underlining India’s rapidly advancing air combat capabilities.

The Rafale display capped off the celebrations on a high note, offering a vivid reminder of India’s air power and the skill of the pilots who command some of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft.

Breaking News: Republic Day parade dazzles Delhi with helicopters and flower showers

Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
India Republic Day Republic Day Republic Day 2026
