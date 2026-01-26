Mention In Despatches Award: Two Operation Sindoor Heroes Honoured On R-Day, What Does It Mean?

President Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of the Republic Day announced the list of Gallantry Awards, under which 98 personnel have been honoured with the prestigious Mention in Despatches (MiD) recognition this year.

Among the awardees are two officers from the Intelligence and Field Security units, who have been recognised for their exceptional role in Operation Sindoor. The announcement highlights acts of courage, dedication and service beyond the call of duty.

What Is The Mention In Despatches Award?

Mention in Despatches is one of the oldest and most respected military honours. It occupies a unique place between gallantry medals and commendation certificates. During war or special operations, senior commanders submit operational reports, known as despatches, to higher authorities or the government. When the name of a soldier is specially recorded in these reports for outstanding service beyond normal duty, it is formally recognised as a Mention in Despatches.

No Medal, But A Mark Of Honour

Unlike gallantry medals, the Mention in Despatches does not carry a physical medal. Instead, recipients are awarded a special lotus leaf emblem, which symbolises national pride. If the recognition is for wartime service, the lotus emblem is worn on the ribbon of the relevant war medal. For peacetime or internal security operations, it is worn on the General Service Medal.

Who Is Eligible?

The honour can be conferred on personnel of all ranks from the Army, Navy and Air Force, including members of the Territorial Army and Reserve Forces. It is awarded for exceptional service during combat operations, counter-terrorism missions, intelligence operations or rescue efforts, and can also be granted posthumously.

The tradition of Mention in Despatches dates back to the First World War, when British commanders formally acknowledged acts of bravery in official reports sent to London. After Independence in 1947, India retained the honour while replacing the British oak leaf symbol with the lotus, reflecting India’s national identity.