Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Amarkh Mahadev Temple In Udaipur On Mahashivratri

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Chief Minister Mrs Rekha Gupta visited Udaipur to offer prayers at the historic Shri Amarkh Mahadev Temple located in Amberi. The temple, revered for centuries as a centre of spiritual discipline and devotion to Lord Shiv, witnessed special Puja and religious observances marking the sacred festival.

During the ceremony, prayers were offered for the wellbeing and prosperity of citizens in Delhi and across the country. The visit drew the presence of senior political leaders and party members who joined the celebrations in Rajasthan’s temple city.

A Sacred Festival Of Spiritual Awakening

Speaking about the spiritual essence of the occasion, she said, "This holy festival of Mahashivratri is an opportunity for the awakening of Shiv-consciousness within the soul. Shiv is the void, Shiv is the infinite, and Shiv is the very foundation from which the flow of creation, balance, and transformation begins."

Mahashivratri is widely regarded as a powerful night of devotion symbolising creation, balance and transformation. Devotees across India observe fasts, perform rituals and chant prayers dedicated to Lord Shiv.

Prayers For Delhi And The Nation

Extending her wishes on the occasion, it was stated, “I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev that His blessings continue to remain upon Delhi and all the people of the country, and that He grants us all the strength to remain steadfast on the path of service and the welfare of humanity."

The message resonated with worshippers gathered at the temple premises, many of whom travelled from surrounding districts to mark the festival at the ancient shrine.

Senior Leaders Join Celebrations

The event was attended by cabinet colleague Mr Ashish Sood, Mr Ravindra Indraj, MLA Mr Anil Sharma and respected members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan. Their presence underscored the significance of the occasion within both spiritual and public life.

Concluding the visit, greetings were extended to devotees with the message, “Heartfelt Mahashivratri greetings to all of you. Har Har Mahadev!"

The Mahashivratri celebrations at Amarkh Mahadev Temple once again reflected the enduring cultural and spiritual traditions that continue to unite communities across the country.