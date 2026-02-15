Mamata Sends Sweets, Flowers To Tarique Rahman On Bangladesh Election Win

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent flowers and sweets to Tarique Rahman following his party’s decisive win in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections.

The gifts were delivered to the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, where they were received by party media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman. Mehedul Islam Mehedi, a special officer at the Gulshan office, was also present during the occasion.

Message on X, Ramzan greetings

A day earlier, Banerjee had congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its chief in a post on X. In her message, she extended greetings to the people of Bangladesh and conveyed advance wishes for Ramzan.

She wrote that she offered heartfelt congratulations to the people of Bangladesh and to “Tarique Bhai,” his party, and all associated groups for the significant electoral victory, expressing hope that everyone remains well and happy.

Banerjee also voiced optimism that relations between India and Bangladesh would continue to remain strong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likewise congratulated Rahman through a Facebook post, praising him for steering the BNP to a commanding victory in the parliamentary polls.

Outcome Of The 13th Jatiya Sangsad Elections

Polling for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections and the accompanying referendum concluded on Thursday. The following day, Bangladesh’s Election Commission released results for 297 of the 300 constituencies.

According to the announced figures, the BNP and its allies won 212 of the 297 declared seats. The 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secured 77 seats, Islami Andolan Bangladesh won one seat, and independent candidates claimed seven seats.