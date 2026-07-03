Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police scrutinize bank accounts, mobile data, and suspects' property.

SIT questioned former Trust officials regarding administrative lapses.

Trust to meet July 6, considering officials' resignations.

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple has uncovered fresh leads, with police examining bank records, mobile phone data and the financial assets of several individuals linked to the case. Investigators believe the new evidence could help establish how the alleged diversion of devotees' offerings was carried out over time. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is leading the probe, is also questioning senior temple functionaries as it seeks to determine whether administrative lapses enabled the alleged theft.

Bank Accounts & Mobile Data Under Scanner

According to sources, investigators have found that several of the arrested accused had not withdrawn their monthly salaries from their bank accounts for several months. The accused reportedly earned salaries ranging between Rs 17,000 and Rs 20,000 a month. Investigators suspect that the alleged theft of donation money may have reduced their dependence on salary income, prompting a closer examination of their financial transactions.

Police are also analysing mobile phones seized during the investigation. Sources claim that chats recovered from the devices indicate discussions among some of the accused regarding the distribution of the allegedly stolen money.

Investigators have found that several conversations were deleted before the phones were seized. The devices have now been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), where experts will attempt to recover the deleted messages for further examination.

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Property Transactions Also Being Examined

The scope of the investigation has expanded beyond the arrested suspects. According to sources, authorities are also examining the assets and financial dealings of some individuals who operate wheelchair services at the Ram Temple complex.

Investigators are looking into reports that one such individual owns a car and has purchased land. Police are expected to verify the sources of income, property acquisitions and banking transactions as part of the ongoing inquiry. No allegations of wrongdoing have been formally established against these individuals at this stage.

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SIT Questions Former Trust Officials Again

The SIT revisited Ayodhya and questioned former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Champat Rai, Trust member Anil Mishra and temple official Gopal Rao for a second time, according to sources.

Unlike the previous round of questioning, the three were reportedly examined together as investigators attempted to reconstruct the sequence of events, understand how the alleged irregularities continued and assess the administrative processes surrounding the handling of temple donations.

Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold an important meeting on July 6, during which a decision regarding Rai and Mishra, both of whom have resigned from their respective posts, is expected to be considered by the Trust.

According to sources, Champat Rai has told close associates that his "service in Ayodhya is complete" and that he does not wish to continue under the "stigma" created by the ongoing controversy.

Separately, a priest in Ayodhya has accused Rai and "his gang" of illegally taking control of the temple through forged documents. Those allegations remain unproven, and no official findings have been released on the claim. The investigation into the alleged donation embezzlement remains ongoing.