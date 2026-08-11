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English NewsNewsIndia'Bring Their CVs': Prashant Kishor Promises Jobs For 10,000 Bankipur Youths

'Bring Their CVs': Prashant Kishor Promises Jobs For 10,000 Bankipur Youths

Prashant Kishor promises private jobs for at least 10,000 Bankipur youths within two years, while also pledging education and welfare reforms.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
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  • He also pledged improving education, food, and social security.

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who was recently elected as the Bankipur MLA in Bihar, on Tuesday announced that he would ensure private jobs for at least 10,000 youths of his assembly segment in the next two years.

Kishor was elected as the MLA in the by-election to the Bankipur assembly seat, which was vacated following the resignation of BJP president Nitin Nabin after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

He said he would leverage his contacts across the country to provide jobs to qualified youth in different parts of India.

In a public address in Bankipur, Kishor said, "If your children are educated yet unemployed, bring their CVs to our office. We will arrange jobs for at least 10,000 of them within the next two years. Through the big contacts I have, and the people I have helped in the past, I will make sure they get job in different parts of the country." Kishor said he will facilitate jobs within Bihar once Jan Suraaj Party comes to power but "for the time being, you will have to settle for jobs both within and outside the state".

The Bankipur MLA said that apart from facilitating jobs, he will work towards improving the education system, and providing food grains and social security pensions for the needy.

"Within a year, the quality of education in government schools will be improved to an extent that people will enrol their children in those institutions. If it does not happen, the responsibility of getting them enrolled in private schools and paying fees will fall on Prashant Kishor," the Jan Suraaj founder said.

He condemned the police action against protesting students in both Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand.

"Lathi charge occurred in both New Delhi and Jharkhand, but the governments cannot intimidate the youth with the fear of lathis. There is an undercurrent force which, if problems are not solved in due time, will keep spreading," Kishor said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
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