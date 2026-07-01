Ram Mandir Donation Case: Cash, Dollars, Jewellery Recovered From Seven Accused

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arrest documents reveal accused admitted stealing temple donations.

Police recovered over Rs 80 lakh, USD, and valuables.

Recovered US dollars confirmed part of temple trust offerings.

Police documents prepared at the time of the arrests have revealed the recoveries made from the seven accused in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple trust.

According to the investigation, the accused admitted that theft and misappropriation took place during the counting of donation money collected by the temple trust. They also allegedly stated that the remaining amount was intended to be returned to the trust.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered cash and other valuables that were allegedly kept aside from the trust's donations.

Accused No. 1: Avinash Shukla

Police questioned Avinash Shukla inside jail for nearly three hours on Tuesday.

According to the arrest documents, Avinash allegedly admitted that theft and embezzlement took place during the counting of temple donations. He also reportedly told investigators that the remaining money was meant to be returned to the trust.

Acting on his disclosure, police recovered:

Rs 20,39,220 in cash

1,121 US dollars

One silver-coloured metal item

Two yellow metal chains

One ring

The recovery documents specifically note that the US dollars recovered were also part of the temple offerings.

Accused No. 2: Anukalp Mishra

Police said that during questioning on June 26, 2026, Anukalp Mishra allegedly admitted that theft and embezzlement had taken place during the counting of donation money.

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He also reportedly stated that the remaining amount was to be returned to the trust.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered Rs 16,82,040. According to investigators, members of the temple trust and independent witnesses were present during the recovery.

Accused No. 3: Lavkush Mishra

Police recovered Rs 14,25,000 from Lavkush Mishra.

Accused No. 4: Ramakant Mishra

Investigators recovered Rs 7,32,170 from Ramakant Mishra.

Accused No. 5: Manish Kumar Yadav

Police recovered Rs 2,00,000 from Manish Kumar Yadav, who has been identified as Tinnu's nephew.

Accused No. 6: Karunesh Pandey

Police recovered Rs 18,07,063 from Karunesh Pandey.

Accused No. 7: Ram Shankar Yadav Alias Tinnu

Police recovered Rs 1,00,000 from Ram Shankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu.

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