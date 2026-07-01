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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Mandir Donation Case: Cash, Dollars, Jewellery Recovered From Seven Accused

Ram Mandir Donation Case: Cash, Dollars, Jewellery Recovered From Seven Accused

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered cash and other valuables that were allegedly kept aside from the trust's donations.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arrest documents reveal accused admitted stealing temple donations.
  • Police recovered over Rs 80 lakh, USD, and valuables.
  • Recovered US dollars confirmed part of temple trust offerings.

Police documents prepared at the time of the arrests have revealed the recoveries made from the seven accused in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple trust.

According to the investigation, the accused admitted that theft and misappropriation took place during the counting of donation money collected by the temple trust. They also allegedly stated that the remaining amount was intended to be returned to the trust.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered cash and other valuables that were allegedly kept aside from the trust's donations.

Accused No. 1: Avinash Shukla

Police questioned Avinash Shukla inside jail for nearly three hours on Tuesday.

According to the arrest documents, Avinash allegedly admitted that theft and embezzlement took place during the counting of temple donations. He also reportedly told investigators that the remaining money was meant to be returned to the trust.

Acting on his disclosure, police recovered:

  • Rs 20,39,220 in cash
  • 1,121 US dollars
  • One silver-coloured metal item
  • Two yellow metal chains
  • One ring

The recovery documents specifically note that the US dollars recovered were also part of the temple offerings.

Accused No. 2: Anukalp Mishra

Police said that during questioning on June 26, 2026, Anukalp Mishra allegedly admitted that theft and embezzlement had taken place during the counting of donation money.

ALSO READ: No Cap With Megha Prasad | Champat Rai's Police Visit, Cancelled Presser Deepen Ram Mandir Probe

He also reportedly stated that the remaining amount was to be returned to the trust.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered Rs 16,82,040. According to investigators, members of the temple trust and independent witnesses were present during the recovery.

Accused No. 3: Lavkush Mishra

Police recovered Rs 14,25,000 from Lavkush Mishra.

Accused No. 4: Ramakant Mishra

Investigators recovered Rs 7,32,170 from Ramakant Mishra.

Accused No. 5: Manish Kumar Yadav

Police recovered Rs 2,00,000 from Manish Kumar Yadav, who has been identified as Tinnu's nephew.

Accused No. 6: Karunesh Pandey

Police recovered Rs 18,07,063 from Karunesh Pandey.

Accused No. 7: Ram Shankar Yadav Alias Tinnu

Police recovered Rs 1,00,000 from Ram Shankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu.

ALSO READ: General Dhiraj Seth Takes Charge As India's New Army Chief, Succeeds General Upendra Dwivedi

Before You Go

BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the subject of the police investigation?

Police are investigating the alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of donation money collected by the Ram temple trust. Seven individuals have been accused in this case.

What did the accused admit to doing?

The accused admitted that theft and misappropriation took place during the counting of donation money. They also reportedly stated that the remaining amount was intended to be returned to the trust.

What types of items were recovered from the accused?

Police recovered cash, including Indian Rupees and US dollars, as well as a silver-coloured metal item, two yellow metal chains, and a ring. The US dollars were noted as part of the temple offerings.

Who are some of the individuals accused in the alleged embezzlement?

Accused individuals include Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ramakant Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Ram Shankar Yadav (Tinnu). In total, seven individuals have been accused.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jewellery Cash Ram Mandir Donation Case Dollars Seven Accused
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