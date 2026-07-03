PM Modi, Takaichi Condemn Pakistan-Backed Terror, Call For Action Against LeT And JeM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi, Takaichi jointly condemned Pakistan-backed terrorism; urged global action.

Leaders condemned Pahalgam, Red Fort attacks; called for swift justice.

Summit strengthened India-Japan strategic, economic cooperation across sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, on Thursday issued a strong joint condemnation of Pakistan-backed terrorism, calling for concerted global action against terror groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which have been accused of carrying out several attacks in India.

The two leaders condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

"The two Prime Ministers unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism from Pakistan," the joint statement said.

Pahalgam And Red Fort Attacks Condemned

The two Prime Ministers condemned last year's terrorist attack in Pahalgam and took note of the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team Report of July 29, 2025, which mentioned The Resistance Front (TRF).

They also condemned the Red Fort blast in Delhi in November 2025 and called for swift action against those responsible.

"They called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay," the joint statement said.

The leaders also called for coordinated international action against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities, including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies.

Summit Focuses On Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is on her first official visit to India as both countries seek to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.

Following delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, the two leaders announced a series of initiatives aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Modi Welcomes Takaichi As 'Younger Sister'

Addressing the joint press conference, Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Takaichi, referring to her as his "younger sister" and praising her leadership.

"Your Excellency, and 'meri chhoti behen' (my younger sister) Prime Minister Takaichi, delegates of the two countries, members of the media, Namaskar! Konnichiwa."

He described Takaichi as Japan's first female Prime Minister, calling her a "visionary and popular leader." Modi also noted that she hails from Japan's Nara Prefecture, an important centre of the shared Buddhist heritage between India and Japan.

The Prime Minister concluded his remarks by thanking the audience in both Hindi ("bahut bahut dhanyawad") and Japanese ("arigatou gozaimasu").

Takaichi Echoes Modi's 'Brother-Sister' Remark

Speaking in Japanese, with simultaneous English translation, Takaichi acknowledged Modi's reference to her as his "younger sister."

"The small meeting before and the big meeting...we confirmed that we are on the same page to develop this relationship as brother and sister," she said.

Takaichi is visiting India at Prime Minister Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.