Rajasthan: Om Birla inaugurates Rs 14.5 crore worth projects in Sultanpur

Kota (RJ), Jun 2 (PTI): Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 14.5 crore, including a sports stadium, in the Sultanpur area here.

The state-of-the-art multi-purpose indoor sports stadium, built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore on Jhotoli Road under the Khelo India scheme, will provide local players with modern facilities for various sports, including badminton, tennis, kho-kho, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, gymnastics, yoga and fitness activities.

Speaking at the programme, Birla said Sultanpur is progressing at a fast pace with development works worth around Rs 207 crore being executed in the region over the last two years, and Rs 500 crore more works in the pipeline for the next five years.

With the new stadium, players from rural areas will have access to modern sports facilities without weather constraints, he said.

The Kota MP said sports facilities are also being developed at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School, while a community building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Additionally, special focus is being given to the expansion of community buildings and healthcare facilities in every panchayat.

Birla said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make clean drinking water available in every home in villages. Through the Nonera Dam drinking water project, mothers and sisters of the region will get relief from the drinking water crisis, while irrigation water will reach the fields of farmers, he said.

"Today, road connectivity is strengthening across Sultanpur, and new opportunities for agro-based industries are developing in the Kota-Bundi area. Changing the nature of farming and promoting modern agriculture will increase the income of farmers and give new strength to the rural economy," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker placed highest priority on serving the interests of farmers.

"To ensure that not a single farmer is deprived of crop procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the procurement target was extended along with the deadline," he said.

He added that alongside development, continuous work is being done to provide facilities such as health services for the poor, nutrition for pregnant women, assistive devices for the elderly, and motorised tricycles for the differently-abled.

BJP district president Prem Gochar and others also addressed the programme.

Birla also visited Takarwada gram panchayat, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 11.29 crore executed in Budhadit, Kotra Deepsingh, Jhargaon, Banethia, Barod, Lakhsanija, and Madanpura panchayats.

The event was attended by BJP leaders, workers and a large number of people from the area. PTI COR RUK RUK

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