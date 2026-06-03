Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRajasthan: Om Birla inaugurates Rs 14.5 crore worth projects in Sultanpur

Rajasthan: Om Birla inaugurates Rs 14.5 crore worth projects in Sultanpur

Kota (RJ), Jun 2 (PTI): Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 1.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 01:24 AM (IST)

Kota (RJ), Jun 2 (PTI): Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 14.5 crore, including a sports stadium, in the Sultanpur area here.

The state-of-the-art multi-purpose indoor sports stadium, built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore on Jhotoli Road under the Khelo India scheme, will provide local players with modern facilities for various sports, including badminton, tennis, kho-kho, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, gymnastics, yoga and fitness activities.

Speaking at the programme, Birla said Sultanpur is progressing at a fast pace with development works worth around Rs 207 crore being executed in the region over the last two years, and Rs 500 crore more works in the pipeline for the next five years.

With the new stadium, players from rural areas will have access to modern sports facilities without weather constraints, he said.

The Kota MP said sports facilities are also being developed at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School, while a community building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Additionally, special focus is being given to the expansion of community buildings and healthcare facilities in every panchayat.

Birla said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make clean drinking water available in every home in villages. Through the Nonera Dam drinking water project, mothers and sisters of the region will get relief from the drinking water crisis, while irrigation water will reach the fields of farmers, he said.

"Today, road connectivity is strengthening across Sultanpur, and new opportunities for agro-based industries are developing in the Kota-Bundi area. Changing the nature of farming and promoting modern agriculture will increase the income of farmers and give new strength to the rural economy," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker placed highest priority on serving the interests of farmers.

"To ensure that not a single farmer is deprived of crop procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the procurement target was extended along with the deadline," he said.

He added that alongside development, continuous work is being done to provide facilities such as health services for the poor, nutrition for pregnant women, assistive devices for the elderly, and motorised tricycles for the differently-abled.

BJP district president Prem Gochar and others also addressed the programme.

Birla also visited Takarwada gram panchayat, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 11.29 crore executed in Budhadit, Kotra Deepsingh, Jhargaon, Banethia, Barod, Lakhsanija, and Madanpura panchayats.

The event was attended by BJP leaders, workers and a large number of people from the area. PTI COR RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Khoda Under Scanner as Police Launch Massive Anti-Crime Drive

Published at : 03 Jun 2026 01:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 03 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rajasthan: Om Birla inaugurates Rs 14.5 crore worth projects in Sultanpur
Rajasthan: Om Birla inaugurates Rs 14.5 crore worth projects in Sultanpur
India
Flying cash, car chase and gunfight: UP Police arrests drug trafficker in Sonbhadra
Flying cash, car chase and gunfight: UP Police arrests drug trafficker in Sonbhadra
India
Firing at builder's house in Delhi's Saket; extortion bid suspected
Firing at builder's house in Delhi's Saket; extortion bid suspected
India
Days After Quitting As Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah Joins Congress Working Committee
Days After Quitting As Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah Joins Congress Working Committee
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Khoda Under Scanner as Police Launch Massive Anti-Crime Drive
Ghaziabad Crime: Police Tighten Grip After Surya Murder, Illegal Madrasas Face Action
Breaking: Mamata Banerjee Hits Streets, Launches Protest Over Attacks on TMC MPs
Global Politics: Trump and Netanyahu: The Strategic Alliance That Reshaped Middle East Politics
Breaking: NEET Aspirant Found Dead in Patna Hostel; Police Probe Circumstances Behind Tragedy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget