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HomeNewsIndiaRajasthan minister booked for abusing cops in public, issuing threats

Rajasthan minister booked for abusing cops in public, issuing threats

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI): Rajasthan Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar Dak was booked on Thursday for allegedly hurling verbal abuse at policemen and threatening them in public, an officer sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 May 2026 12:20 AM (IST)

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI): Rajasthan Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar Dak was booked on Thursday for allegedly hurling verbal abuse at policemen and threatening them in public, an officer said.

Dak was booked at Dungla Police Station in Chittorgarh after an audio clip purportedly showing him abusing policeman went into circulation online.

The minister issued a video statement, claiming he had no connection with the audio making rounds on social media The FIR was lodged under sections 132, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to obstructing government work, criminal intimidation, and use of criminal force.

According to the FIR filed by Station House Officer Shaitan Singh, the incident took place on Monday, when he, Singh, was at the police station and received a phone call from the minister asking him to come outside.

The SHO claimed that the minister asked him about two constables, Vishnu Kumar and Laxminarayan, and demanded that they be called before him. When the constables came, the minister allegedly started abusing them and used objectionable language in front of the public.

The FIR alleged that the minister also attempted to assault them by raising his hand.

The SHO alleged that Dak threatened the policemen by referring to an earlier transfer of Laxminarayan from Bari Sadri Police Station.

It was alleged that the minister was angry that an acquaintance of his, Dhanraj, was called to the police station for questioning. PTI SDA VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 May 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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