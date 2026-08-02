She criticised the ban, calling it an attack on democracy and stating that no political party should be outlawed. She also questioned Sheikh Hasina's forced departure and wants the ban removed quickly.
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'Sheikh Hasina Wants To Return': Taslima Nasreen Calls For Awami League Ban To Be Lifted
Taslima Nasreen called Bangladesh's Awami League ban anti-democratic, backed Sheikh Hasina's return, urged madrasas be replaced with secular schools and voiced concern over attacks on free thinkers.
- Nasreen criticized Bangladesh's Awami League ban as undemocratic.
- She advocated converting all madrasas into secular schools.
- Nasreen expressed concern for targeted free thinkers and poets.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Taslima Nasreen's opinion on the ban of Bangladesh's Awami League?
What does Taslima Nasreen propose regarding madrasas?
Nasreen strongly criticised radical Islamist ideology, stating there is no need for madrasas as she feels they 'only produce jihadis.' She advocates for them to be converted into secular schools.
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