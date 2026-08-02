'Sheikh Hasina Wants To Return': Taslima Nasreen Calls For Awami League Ban To Be Lifted

Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasreen, who returned to Kolkata after nearly two decades, criticised the ban on Bangladesh's Awami League, calling it an attack on democracy. She also condemned radical Islamists, called for the closure of madrasas, and expressed concern over the shrinking space for free thinkers in Bangladesh.

'No Political Party Should Be Banned'

Speaking during her visit to Kolkata, Nasreen questioned the circumstances under which former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country and criticised the decision to outlaw the Awami League.

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"No political party should be banned. The way Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country is questionable. It was not right to ban the Awami League. It was a move against democracy. I want the ban to be removed as soon as possible," she said.

Kolkata: Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin says, “I have been fighting for the UCC for the past 40 years. This is much needed in any civilised country. In Bangladesh, Hindu girls have no rights; they do not even have the right to divorce. Due to religious laws, women are… pic.twitter.com/cOOLFWBgSD — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

Nasreen also alleged that many Awami League workers had been tortured and killed following the political upheaval.

"Sheikh Hasina wants to go back, but I don't know whether that would be possible or not. But no one wants me to go back," she added.

Calls for Madrasas to Be Replaced by Secular Schools

Nasreen strongly criticised radical Islamist ideology and argued that the existing madrasa system should be replaced with secular education.

"I feel there is no need for any madrasa. It only produces jihadis. All madrasas should be converted into secular schools," she said.

Nasreen thanked the West Bengal government for inviting her back to Kolkata after a gap of 19 years and said she did not view the invitation through a political lens.

"I see nothing political in inviting me to Kolkata after 19 years. The newly elected government has assured security in Bengal during my stay. I would like to thank the chief minister for that," she said.

Expresses Concern Over Protest During Joy Goswami's Speech

Nasreen also reacted to the disruption during a cultural programme marking her return to Kolkata, where noted Bengali poet Joy Goswami was interrupted by a section of the audience while addressing the gathering.

The interruption briefly halted the event, leaving Nasreen standing silently on stage as slogans echoed through the auditorium.

"I felt bad. It was not an insult just to Joy, but to me too. There might be animosity, but everyone has a right to speak. Were there people who didn't want Joy Goswami to speak? I felt bad, but I hope it doesn't happen again," she said.

Speaks On Chinmoy Krishna Das

Commenting on the arrest of former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, Nasreen claimed he was being targeted for supporting members of the Hindu community.

"He paid the price for helping Hindus who were in trouble. Many like us are speaking up for Chinmoy. Free thinkers are continuously being targeted. Many of us had no choice but to leave the country," she said.

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Nasreen's remarks come amid continued political tensions in Bangladesh. In November 2025, a domestic war crimes tribunal sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death over charges related to the 2024 protest crackdown. Hasina's legal team rejected the proceedings, describing them as politically motivated.