Rahul Gandhi questioned the central government, alleging they are trying to suppress the caste census before the Women's Reservation Bill vote.
‘Felt Like I Was Watching Michael Jackson Dance’: Nishikant Dubey’s Swipe At Rahul Gandhi
Nishikant Dubey took a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech, comparing it to a performance, as a heated debate erupted over caste census and the Women’s Reservation Bill.
- Rahul Gandhi alleged government suppresses caste census, sparking debate.
- Nishikant Dubey criticized Congress for not conducting caste census earlier.
- Dubey accused Congress leaders of opposing caste census historically.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Rahul Gandhi question the central government before the Women's Reservation Bill vote?
What was Nishikant Dubey's response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations?
Nishikant Dubey targeted the opposition for not conducting a caste census when they were in power and questioned Sonia Gandhi's past stance on it.
What was Nishikant Dubey's reaction to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha?
Dubey made a jibe, comparing Gandhi's speech to Michael Jackson's dance and stated that Gandhi doesn't know the Tata family and Anil Agarwal belong to minority and OBC categories respectively.
What was the exchange between Akhilesh Yadav and Nishikant Dubey?
Akhilesh Yadav interrupted Dubey, urging focus on dialogue over disputes. Dubey responded with a Sanskrit verse, after which Yadav recounted an incident about a temple being washed with Ganga water.
What historical opposition to the caste census did Nishikant Dubey mention?
Dubey stated that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and P. Chidambaram, historically opposed a caste census, citing constitutional and national division concerns.