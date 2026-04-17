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HomeNewsIndia‘Felt Like I Was Watching Michael Jackson Dance’: Nishikant Dubey’s Swipe At Rahul Gandhi

‘Felt Like I Was Watching Michael Jackson Dance’: Nishikant Dubey’s Swipe At Rahul Gandhi

Nishikant Dubey took a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech, comparing it to a performance, as a heated debate erupted over caste census and the Women’s Reservation Bill.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi alleged government suppresses caste census, sparking debate.
  • Nishikant Dubey criticized Congress for not conducting caste census earlier.
  • Dubey accused Congress leaders of opposing caste census historically.

Before the voting on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioned the central government in the Lok Sabha. He alleged that the government is trying to suppress the caste census. Responding to Rahul, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted the opposition for not conducting a caste census when they were in power. Raising questions over past delimitation, Dubey claimed that Sonia Gandhi had opposed the caste census and that it was conducted during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh only after pressure.

Nishikant Dubey’s Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at Rahul’s speech in the Lok Sabha, Nishikant Dubey said, “We were sitting here continuously till 1:30 a.m. When I came here today, I expected to hear about mothers and sisters from the Leader of Opposition in Congress, but it felt like I was watching Michael Jackson dance.” He added, “If there is any strong businessman in this country, it is the Tata family. Rahul Gandhi doesn’t even know that the Tatas belong to minorities. Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal is also from the OBC category.”

ALSO READ| ‘Number 16 Holds The Key’: Rahul Gandhi’s Cryptic Dig At PM Modi’s Delimitation Plan

Debate Between Akhilesh Yadav And Nishikant Dubey

During Dubey’s speech, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav interrupted him and asked him not to dwell too much on history. Akhilesh Yadav said the discussion should focus on dialogue, not disputes. In response, Dubey recited a Sanskrit verse, after which Akhilesh mentioned visiting a temple in Kannauj and claimed that it was washed with Ganga water after he left. Dubey said that anyone who did such a thing was wrong and should be punished according to the law.

ALSO READ| 'Bid To Change India's Electoral Map': Rahul Gandhi Slams Women's Reservation Bill, Calls It 'Anti-National'

“Congress Opposed Caste Census”: Dubey

Nishikant Dubey stated that Congress leaders have historically opposed a caste-based census. Referring to past statements, he said, “Sonia Gandhi had said that a caste census is not within the constitutional framework. P. Chidambaram had said that it would divide the country.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi question the central government before the Women's Reservation Bill vote?

Rahul Gandhi questioned the central government, alleging they are trying to suppress the caste census before the Women's Reservation Bill vote.

What was Nishikant Dubey's response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations?

Nishikant Dubey targeted the opposition for not conducting a caste census when they were in power and questioned Sonia Gandhi's past stance on it.

What was Nishikant Dubey's reaction to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha?

Dubey made a jibe, comparing Gandhi's speech to Michael Jackson's dance and stated that Gandhi doesn't know the Tata family and Anil Agarwal belong to minority and OBC categories respectively.

What was the exchange between Akhilesh Yadav and Nishikant Dubey?

Akhilesh Yadav interrupted Dubey, urging focus on dialogue over disputes. Dubey responded with a Sanskrit verse, after which Yadav recounted an incident about a temple being washed with Ganga water.

What historical opposition to the caste census did Nishikant Dubey mention?

Dubey stated that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and P. Chidambaram, historically opposed a caste census, citing constitutional and national division concerns.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nishikant Dubey Rahul Gandhi Caste Census Women Reservation Bill Lok Sabha Debate
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