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HomeNewsIndia‘Number 16 Holds The Key’: Rahul Gandhi’s Cryptic Dig At PM Modi’s Delimitation Plan

‘Number 16 Holds The Key’: Rahul Gandhi’s Cryptic Dig At PM Modi’s Delimitation Plan

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, “I was sitting here and watching. He had low energy. He was not able to engage."

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's delimitation plans, links to
  • He suggested the number holds significance for government's political calculations.
  • TDP minister thanked PM for assuring states on delimitation fairness.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised questions over the Centre’s delimitation plans, linking them to what he described as the significance of the “number 16” in the government’s political calculations.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, “I was sitting here and watching. He had low energy. He was not able to engage."

He added that he noticed the date of the speech, April 16, and drew attention to the number. “Clearly, trying to pass this bill (constitutional amendment) was a mistake. Everybody knew," he said.

Gandhi further remarked, “I saw on my phone the date, the 16th, of April, and I was like, ‘My god, how crazy!’ That's the number. Sixteen. The answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Now if anybody understands what I am saying, please, send me a message.”

He also said the answer to “your problems”, pointing towards the treasury benches, is “in the number 16".

Possible Political Context Behind The Remark

While Gandhi did not elaborate, one possible reference is the BJP’s numbers in the Lok Sabha following the 2024 general elections.

The BJP has 240 MPs, and its key allies include the JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar with 12 MPs, and the TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu with 16 MPs from Andhra Pradesh.

The remark was seen as a possible संकेत that the TDP, a southern party, may not fully align with the Centre’s delimitation plans.

TDP Responds, Backs PM’s Assurance

However, Andhra minister and TDP working president Nara Lokesh said on Thursday that he had thanked the Prime Minister for “assuring the nation on behalf of the NDA that no injustice would be done to any state through the delimitation exercise”.

Opposition Flags Concerns Over Delimitation

The Congress and several parties from southern states have expressed concerns that delimitation could reduce their representation despite effective population control.

They have argued that assurances by the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, including a proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 and claims that proportional representation will remain unchanged, lack legal backing as they are not explicitly written into the bills.

Analysts have echoed similar concerns.

Fears Of Reduced Southern Representation

Parties such as the DMK have warned that the share of southern states in the Lok Sabha could decline from 24% to 20% if delimitation is conducted based on the 2011 Census.

The issue continues to remain a key point of contention as the debate over delimitation and representation intensifies.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rahul Gandhi suggest about the number 16?

Rahul Gandhi linked the number 16 to the Centre's delimitation plans, suggesting it held significance in the government's political calculations and was the 'answer to the riddle'.

What is the potential political context behind Gandhi's 'number 16' remark?

The remark might refer to the TDP's 16 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, a key ally of the BJP. This could imply the TDP might not fully support the Centre's delimitation plans.

How has the TDP responded to concerns about delimitation?

Nara Lokesh of the TDP thanked the Prime Minister for assuring the NDA that no state would face injustice due to the delimitation exercise.

What are the main concerns raised by opposition parties regarding delimitation?

Opposition parties fear that delimitation, especially based on the 2011 Census, could reduce the representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi 'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi PM Modi’s Delimitation Plan
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