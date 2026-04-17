Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi criticized the Women's Reservation Bill's intent.

He argued the bill overlooks inclusivity and empowerment.

Gandhi stated the bill does not empower women.

Opposition will defeat government's bill in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Women’s Reservation Bill: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, delivered a sharp critique of the Women’s Reservation Bill during the special Parliament session, questioning both its intent and its impact on inclusive representation.

While acknowledging the vital role of women in society, Gandhi argued that the current framework of the bill fails to truly empower them and overlooks key sections of society.

Rahul said, “Some truths need to be told here. This is not a women's bill; this has nothing to do with empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map.”



"It's a shameful act," he added.

‘Women Shape Our National Imagination’: Rahul

Beginning his remarks on a reflective note, Gandhi highlighted the influence of women in shaping individual and collective journeys.

He said, "Women are a driving force in our national imagination. All of us have been influenced, taught, learnt a lot from women in their lives..."

‘This Is Not a Women’s Bill’

Gandhi took a direct swipe at the government, rejecting the claim that the legislation advances women’s empowerment.

"This is not a women's bill; this has nothing to do with empowerment of women: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha."

He further escalated his attack, "This entire opposition is going to defeat you in the parliament."

Raises Questions On Social Representation

A key part of Gandhi’s criticism focused on the absence of explicit provisions for marginalised communities within the bill. "Where are dalits, OBCs and Adivasis," he said.



By raising this question, Gandhi pointed to concerns that the legislation does not adequately address representation for historically disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and tribal communities.