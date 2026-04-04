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HomeNewsIndiaPunjab govt issues notification for implementation of financial assistance scheme for women

Punjab govt issues notification for implementation of financial assistance scheme for women

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI): The Punjab government has issued a notification for the implementation of the 'Mukhya Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana', under which eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,50.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI): The Punjab government has issued a notification for the implementation of the 'Mukhya Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana', under which eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

According to the eligibility criteria, there will be no restriction on the number of eligible women in a family who may avail benefits under the scheme.

The existing social security pensioners shall also be entitled to avail the full financial benefits under the scheme in addition to the social security pension already being paid to them, according to the notification dated April 2.

The Cabinet on Sunday gave its nod to the scheme under which women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and those from the Scheduled Castes will get Rs 1,500.

Providing a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women was a key poll promise of the AAP ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls.

The notification stated that the scheme aims to strengthen the financial security and independence of women across the state, improve household welfare, enhance women's participation in household financial decision-making, and promote gender equity across Punjab.

All eligible beneficiaries must be aged 18 and above, and be registered resident voters of Punjab with valid Aadhaar and voter ID cards.

Certain categories of women shall be excluded from the scheme -- a regular (permanent) or retired employee of the Punjab government, or the central government, or any other state or Union territory government in the country; a regular or retired employee eligible for and drawing pension from any public sector undertaking, statutory board, corporation, commission, committee, directorate, cooperative institution, or tribunal established under the state or central government.

Women who have paid income tax (of Rs 1 or more) in the last financial year, a serving or former minister, MP or MLA, and spouse of a serving minister, MP or MLA will also be excluded.

The financial benefits will be released to the beneficiaries in accordance with the schedule and frequency determined by the high-level implementation committee from time to time, the notification said.

The financial assistance shall be transferred directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Changes or modifications, if any, to the mode of disbursement can be made with the approval of the chief minister, it said.

Registration for the scheme shall be free at all designated centres and no fee shall be charged from any beneficiary.

The scheme will be implemented by the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development. PTI SUN DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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